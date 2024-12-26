The new TUMI store in Bengaluru showcases a wide range of travel essentials, lifestyle accessories and sports-inspired collections

TUMI, the globally celebrated luxury brand for premium travel and lifestyle essentials, has made an impressive expansion in Bengaluru with its newest store at Phoenix Mall of Asia. Managed in India by Reliance Brands Limited, Tumi is a brand synonymous with high-end travel bags and accessories, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Established in 1975, Tumi’s brand reputation is built on its commitment to durability and functionality, making it a favourite among discerning travellers. With this new addition, Tumi now boasts three stores in Bengaluru, including its existing outlets at UB City and Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Nestled on the upper ground level of the mall, the new store offers a compact layout, exuding luxury and minimalism.