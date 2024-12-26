The new TUMI store in Bengaluru showcases a wide range of travel essentials, lifestyle accessories and sports-inspired collections

TUMI, the globally celebrated luxury brand for premium travel and lifestyle essentials, has made an impressive expansion in Bengaluru with its newest store at Phoenix Mall of Asia. Managed in India by Reliance Brands Limited, Tumi is a brand synonymous with high-end travel bags and accessories, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Established in 1975, Tumi’s brand reputation is built on its commitment to durability and functionality, making it a favourite among discerning travellers. With this new addition, Tumi now boasts three stores in Bengaluru, including its existing outlets at UB City and Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Nestled on the upper ground level of the mall, the new store offers a compact layout, exuding luxury and minimalism.
At its centre, visitors are greeted by the new Holiday Collection, while the wall-mounted shelves are adorned with the brand’s best-sellers. The exhibit spans a wide variety of offerings, from iconic Alpha range featuring everyday essentials to the 19 Degree Titanium and Aluminium edits boasting cabin trolleys with fluid silhouettes and strategically contoured angles. Complementing these are small accessories like wallets, passport covers, mobile cases and bag tags, alongside perfumes.
A standout feature at the new store is the complimentary personalisation service, where customers can customise their bags with up to four characters in various colours and textures, adding a bespoke touch to their purchases. For women with an eye for refined design, the Asra collection, crafted from premium leather, are stylish options to consider. However, the real showstopper is the sports collection, catering to enthusiasts across biking, tennis and golf.
A special highlight is the dedicated corner showcasing the collaborative edit with McLaren, which celebrates the elite motorsports team by incorporating ultra-durable Tegris composite material and flexible CFX carbon fibre accents into its automotive-inspired luggage and accessories. The edits’s iconic papaya hue pays homage to McLaren’s heritage, while the campaign is fronted by none other than Formula 1 racer Lando Norris, who clinched victory in style at last week’s season finalé race.
₹6,000 onwards. At Hebbal.