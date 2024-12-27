'Naach', meaning 'dance' in Hindi, celebrates movement and expression through its intricate designs

Dance is a universal language of joy, a rhythm that resonates within all of us. For some, it is an irreplaceable passion, more like a way of life. For others, it is a fleeting indulgence, a beautiful way to revel in the present. Either way, its importance is undeniable. The moment music plays, and the beat drops, it’s as if an invisible force takes over, our bodies move, our spirits soar, and in those magical moments, we feel truly alive. Dance has gracefully woven itself into our lives. From birthdays to weddings, festivals to other such ceremonies, it is the heart of our celebrations. Fashion brand ITRH’s Naach collection pays a heartfelt tribute to this timeless art form.

Walking us through Naach, cofounders Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal express that the edit is an ode to exuberance and celebrations. “Naach encapsulates the joy of movement, rhythm, and expression through dance, capturing its vibrance and grace. Inspired by India’s rich classical and folk dance traditions, the collection is a tribute to the feeling of ecstasy and happy occasions,” informs Mohit. The collection stands out due to its intricate craftsmanship, lavish mirrorwork, and meticulous detailing that har monises tradition and modernity. Further, getting into details, Ridhi explains, “Naach also showcases zardozi embroidery, and gota patti, all rooted in Indian craftsmanship.” According to her, the mirrorwork symbolises illumination and vibrancy, adding a reflective allure that enhances movement and expression. “These handcrafted details highlight the collection’s commitment to preserving traditional techniques,” adds Ridhi.

Mohit elaborates that the duo collaborates closely with artisans to craft the intricate motifs and patterns found on their tissue saris, along with the delicate mir ror tassel detailing. “Working to discover a new embellishment like this and exploring the countless ways it can be applied brought many hands on board. It was truly a beautiful process, and the end result is absolutely stunning, like our mirror jaal,” he adds.

The collection includes lehengas, saris, anarkalis, and shararas. They have used luxurious fabrics like silk, organza, velvet, and tulle to design these outfits. Mohit shares, “The colour palette features rich jewel tones like emerald green, ruby red, deep indigo, and gold, along with pastel hues such as blush pink and mint green for balance and versatility.” With the wedding and festive season in full swing, fashion enthusiasts are embracing maximalism, donning bold and heavy outfits. At the same time, there are those who prefer exotic yet understated ensembles. Naach beautifully caters to all tastes. Ridhi says, “We create versatility in each piece, offering separates that can easily pair with wardrobe staples, maintaining a minimal aesthetic while preserving opulence.” To captivate the younger generation while honouring India’s rich heritage, Naach strikes a perfect balance between tradition and modern aesthetics. Ridhi asserts, “We incorporate Western inspired cuts, sleek silhouettes, and minimalistic elements into traditional Indian outfits. For instance, sleek cuts or modern drapes on lehengas and saris give them a contemporary twist.” Delicate touches like this season’s tassels add a modern charm, while a vibrant colour palette ranging from soft pastels to bold hues speaks to both timeless elegance and youthful energy. Through Naach, the duo wants the wearers to feel regal, confident, and connected to India’s cultural heritage. The vibrant designs and intricate details evoke joy, grace, and celebration, ensuring the pieces resonate emotionally with every wearer.