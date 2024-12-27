With the ongoing cooler days, After Hours is designed for women who want to exude confidence and grace effortlessly

The season of festivities and weddings is upon us, bringing countless occasions to dress up and celebrate. Yet, the question of what to wear, be it for a chic party or a relaxed evening with friends, can leave many in a confused state of mind. Add to this the chill of winter, and the challenge becomes finding ensembles that marry warmth with style. Around the City’s After Hours collection arrives as the perfect solution, offering outfits that seamlessly blend warmth and style, empowering women to shine with confidence, elegance, and glamour through every celebration.

The founder and creative director Niharika Raut expresses, “This edit is an extension of having a fun party with your best friends. It’s effortless, chic and extremely wearable considering the ongoing winter season in India.” According to her perspective, After Hours is for women who want to embrace their freedom with elegance. Their design philosophy is a harmonious blend of minimalistic and eclectic styles, crafted for the modern, distinctive woman. With a commitment to inclusivity, the brand celebrates women of all colours, shapes, and sizes, ensuring that fashion remains accessible, empowering, and enjoyable for everyone.