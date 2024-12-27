With the ongoing cooler days, After Hours is designed for women who want to exude confidence and grace effortlessly

The season of festivities and weddings is upon us, bringing countless occasions to dress up and celebrate. Yet, the question of what to wear, be it for a chic party or a relaxed evening with friends, can leave many in a confused state of mind. Add to this the chill of winter, and the challenge becomes finding ensembles that marry warmth with style. Around the City’s After Hours collection arrives as the perfect solution, offering outfits that seamlessly blend warmth and style, empowering women to shine with confidence, elegance, and glamour through every celebration.
The founder and creative director Niharika Raut expresses, “This edit is an extension of having a fun party with your best friends. It’s effortless, chic and extremely wearable considering the ongoing winter season in India.” According to her perspective, After Hours is for women who want to embrace their freedom with elegance. Their design philosophy is a harmonious blend of minimalistic and eclectic styles, crafted for the modern, distinctive woman. With a commitment to inclusivity, the brand celebrates women of all colours, shapes, and sizes, ensuring that fashion remains accessible, empowering, and enjoyable for everyone.
Discussing the fabrics and colours in the collection, Nikarika shares, “We’ve incorporated thick denim and chiffon pieces, perfect for winter season parties. lack features prominently as it’s one of the most flattering colours, and we’ve included classic blue in our denim styles for a timeless appeal.” These fabrics were chosen to infuse the line with an edge of luxury and sophistication, ensuring each piece exudes effortless elegance.
Niharika shares that their brand designs versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night. Perfect for a chic brunch with friends or a glamorous evening out, each creation embodies adaptability and style. Highlighting a few personal favourites from the collection, Niharika shares, “I adore the Midori set and the alma dress. Midori, a co-ord set, is incredibly flattering on all body types and versatile enough to be worn as separates. ” She describes the alma dress as a timeless denim piece, perfect for both, daytime events and evening outings. “Pair it with simple flats for a casual look or elevate it with high heels and chunky earrings for a more glamorous vibe,” she adds. It’s always a delight to discover pieces that exude glamour and sophistication with understated charm, striking the perfect balance between elegance and ease.
Price starts at Rs 4,290.
Available online.
— SK