Navoday Collection by Ankush Jain: A new dawn of bridal couture blending tradition and modern elegance

The Navoday collection is a masterful blend of heritage and modernity, offering something for every bride. The intricate craftsmanship is evident in the stunning cutwork, 3D embroidery, and fabric manipulation that tell captivating stories through motifs of castles, horses, deer, and lush flora. These designs connect deeply with Indian traditions while drawing subtle influence from the grandeur of the Renaissance. The romanticism of that era finds expression in timeless bridal silhouettes, paying homage to both the past and present.

“Modern brides are redefining bridal fashion,” says Ankush, highlighting how Navoday caters to today’s bride who seeks a balance between tradition and innovation. The collection seamlessly incorporates elements like traditional saris and lehengas with contemporary fusion wear, such as draped skirts and tops. “The key is giving brides the freedom to express their personal style, while honouring the rich cultural heritage they are a part of,” he continues.

What truly sets Navoday apart is its meticulous attention to detail. “Every piece in this collection has been thoughtfully crafted to offer more than just a visual experience. From the luxurious fabrics to the tactile beauty of 3D embroidery and cutwork, each piece is designed to connect emotionally with the bride. It’s not just about looking beautiful; it’s about feeling beautiful and powerful in the garments,” Ankush shares.

For brides selecting pieces from the Navoday collection, Ankush offers some styling advice. “Don’t be afraid to experiment. Mix and match different elements—pair a lehenga with a contemporary top or add statement jewellery to create a look that feels uniquely yours. The key is to wear it with confidence, as every bride deserves to feel her best on this special journey,” he suggests.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin