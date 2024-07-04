Philanthropist and Bollywood producer Pragya Kapoor launches her newly sustainable t-shirt label
Philanthropist, a busy mom, and a successful film producer, Pragya Kapoor dons another hat as a designer now with her newly launched sustainable clothing line, Human Nature. Established to support her NGO, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation, the label has relaxed t-shirt silhouettes designed by Pragya along with acclaimed artist and environmentalist Elodie Le Derf. We had a chat with Pragya on the same. Excerpts:
Congratulations on the launch of your label Human Nature. What is the idea behind launching the brand?
The idea came from our amazing Ek Saath supporters. Many of them can’t always join us on the ground, but still want to feel connected to the cause. Starting this t-shirt line was our way of bringing them into the tribe. Now anyone can proudly wear the tee and be a part of the movement because all the proceeds go right back into our onground environmental efforts.
Tell us about your collaboration with Elodie Le Derf for the same.
Elodie is an old friend, and we click when it comes to our values and aesthetics. She has amazing experience in fashion design, which I don’t, so, when I wanted to create Human Nature, I knew she was the perfect partner. Elodie helped bring my vision to life and make sure every part of the production used fair trade vendors, avoided waste, and sourced certified organic cotton.
Being a renowned model, how much did your aesthetics come into play, and how did you blend it with popular choices?
My style influenced the designs quite a bit. I live in basic white tees, so I was really clear on wanting the fit and style to be super comfortable and easy to move around in, while still looking modern and cool, whether dressed up or down. We gave the tees an updated, slightly oversized cut that feels very ‘me’.
Tell us all about your launch collection?
For this initial capsule collection, we kept it pretty minimalist to avoid waste. Every tee is made from fair trade-certified organic cotton with non-toxic dyes. It’s a small edit of versatile basics in soft, neutral tones. The focus is on high-quality fabrics and finishing rather than busy prints or embellishments.
What inspired the collection?
The whole concept behind Human Nature is strengthening the bond between humans and the natural world. This first collection is a direct reflection of that mission — simple pieces that connect you to the environment in a low-impact, sustainable way.
How do you approach minimalist designs?
For me, minimalist design is all about the details. When you strip things down to the essentials, the fit, fabric quality, and finishing have to be impeccable. There’s nowhere to hide, so everything has to look cool and effortless, not sloppy. It’s a real challenge that I enjoy.
Your personal fashion choice is very relaxed. Tell us about the same.
Comfort is my top priority when it comes to my style. As a producer and mom, my daily uniform consists of pieces that are practical but still have an edge, like an oversized top, loose pants and cool sneakers. For formal events, I’ll pull out dresses or skirts, usually keeping it toned down on top and making a statement with some killer heels. In general, I gravitate towards neutral shades and luxe fabrics over fastfashion trends. My jewellery is minimal too — simple pieces that elevate the look without being overwhelming. I guess you could say my vibe is relaxed but refined.
Your wardrobe essentials?
A perfect white tee, some drapey pants or joggers, and my go-to sneakers. With those three pieces forming the base, I can build so many easy outfits.
Do you follow fashion trends?
I don’t pay too much attention to passing trends. If something feels authentic to my style and I know I’ll still love it in 10 years, then it has a spot in my closet. But those very trendy “It” items tend to come and go for me.
Fringe is back in high fashion. How do you see it?
Fringe is fun as an accent piece, like on a skirt or jacket. But head-to-toe fringe is a little too much for my taste. I tend to prefer sleek, unfussy silhouettes.
Your take on girlcore fashion?
I’m all for feminine, girly looks as long as they feel classy and understated. Something like a bow in the hair is super cute and playful — I haven’t tried it yet but I’m digging that vibe lately. Girlcore at its extreme, can be a little over-the-top for my style. But I love when women embrace their femininity in an elegant, confident way.
Tell us about your brand’s sustainability drive?
Sustainability and ethical production are non-negotiable for the brand. From certified organic cotton to zero plastic packaging to non-toxic dyes, every single decision was made through a sustainable lens. We’re also committed to slow fashion — releasing just a couple of edited collections per year to avoid excess waste. And of course, the entire reason we’re doing this is to support Ek Saath’s on-ground environmental initiatives.
Your fashion icon?
I tend to be drawn to women who have cultivated a signature style that feels effortless and true to themselves, without blindly following trends. Those qualities of authenticity and confidence are so inspiring to me.
Your upcoming collection?
The idea behind the brand is to promote a‚ ‘less is more’ mindset around fashion. We don’t plan to rapidly churn out new collections every season. Instead, we advocate for slow fashion, investing in quality pieces meant to last. It may be another year before we explore new designs. When we do, the theme will still be inspired by strengthening the relationship between humans and nature through intentional, sustainable choices. As a producer, are t
As a producer, are there any films you are planning?
We just wrapped the production of a film that’s now in the post-production stage, and we have several other scripts in development that I can’t wait to get on floors.
Do we see you in acting anytime soon?
Acting has never really been my focus, but I also truly believe in never saying never. If the right opportunity comes along with a compelling character and a chance to work with people I admire, I’d be open to exploring that avenue.
Your diet and fitness regimens?
I try to live by the principles of balance and consistency rather than following strict regimens. An active, healthy lifestyle has always been important to me, so it’s more about making space for practices I enjoy - like doing pilates a couple of times a week. I’m an “all things in moderation” kind of person with my diet. Lately, I’ve actually scaled back on really intense workouts in favour of lower-impact training focused on control and strength. But overall, it’s about finding what feels good for my mind and body.
