Philanthropist and Bollywood producer Pragya Kapoor launches her newly sustainable t-shirt label

Comfort is my top priority when it comes to my style. As a producer and mom, my daily uniform consists of pieces that are practical but still have an edge, like an oversized top, loose pants and cool sneakers. For formal events, I’ll pull out dresses or skirts, usually keeping it toned down on top and making a statement with some killer heels. In general, I gravitate towards neutral shades and luxe fabrics over fastfashion trends. My jewellery is minimal too — simple pieces that elevate the look without being overwhelming. I guess you could say my vibe is relaxed but refined.