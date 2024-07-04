This designer bijoux label’s new collection takes inspiration from nature
Bijouterie designer Archana Aggarwal’s eponymous label offers pieces reeking of classic beauty and modern refinement. She uses finest materials and gemstones to create the elegant and detailed designs in earrings, elegant cocktail rings, and sets with intricately carved floral motifs. Archana takes us through her latest edit.
What’s your new jewellery collection all about?
Our latest edit, called Ethereal Elegance, celebrates the captivating beauty of three extraordinary gemstones -- emerald, ruby, and tanzanite. From delicate bracelets to statement necklaces, there's a piece for every style.
The edit evokes a sense of ethereal beauty and elegance, drawing from the delicate intricacies of nature. Emerald pieces evoke the Calla Lily's rebirth, rubies reflect the Red Rose's passion, and tanzanite pieces mirror the Forget-Me-Not's loyalty, each piece empowering you to connect with nature's beauty.
What are the new trends in the wedding jewellery scene?
There is a shift towards cleaner and modern designs with an emphasis on customisation, and a preference for mixed metal combinations. Also, today's brides are embracing bold emerald necklaces, earrings, and rings, often paired with gold or platinum for a touch of modern romance. They want timeless yet versatile pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions.
What do women prefer now when it comes to festive and occasion jewellery?
Women now prefer statement pieces that are bold and eye-catching, as well as versatile enough to be worn with a variety of outfits. They also gravitate towards jewellery that incorporates cultural motifs and craftsmanship.
Festive jewellery must haves?
Statement earrings that add a touch of glamour, layered necklaces for a chic look, stackable bracelets for a personal touch, and cocktail rings to make a bold statement.
Your upcoming collections?
Our upcoming collection features a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements, incorporating sustainable materials and ethical practices to create jewellery that is not only beautiful but also environmentally conscious. The collection unveils the modern woman's spirit.