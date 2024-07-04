This designer bijoux label’s new collection takes inspiration from nature

A

Our latest edit, called Ethereal Elegance, celebrates the captivating beauty of three extraordinary gemstones -- emerald, ruby, and tanzanite. From delicate bracelets to statement necklaces, there's a piece for every style.

The edit evokes a sense of ethereal beauty and elegance, drawing from the delicate intricacies of nature. Emerald pieces evoke the Calla Lily's rebirth, rubies reflect the Red Rose's passion, and tanzanite pieces mirror the Forget-Me-Not's loyalty, each piece empowering you to connect with nature's beauty.