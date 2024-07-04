This designer footwear label’s new collection has a vibrant range of stylish sneakers
Designer footwear label Anaar's Citruses by the Sea collection offers a mix of trendy designs and luxe comfort. Whether it’s a radiant bride gliding down the aisle or a party-goer, the denim canvases, transformed by the delicate artistry of intricate embroidery, along with a breath-taking display of floral motifs, offer eye-catching options to steal the show. We speak with Tanushri Biyani, the founder-designer of Anaar.
Tell us about the Citruses by the sea collection.
It is designed to make your summer fun and easy-breezy. It’s classic, rich, timeless and effortlessly glam-coated. The collection features light and breathable fabrics like denims, jute, satin. To make all the summertime strolling easier we have used cushioned sole and our classic shapeshifting fit. The colour palette is as diverse as your wardrobe -- from vibrant summer tones to classic black and metallics, complemented by sparkling stones and floral motifs. It displays unique Cutdana work, Dabka Pitta work, Zari detailing, and delicate French knots.
How do you ensure that your sneakers stand out in the crowd?
We ensure that our sneakers give you that extra oomph by blending traditional Indian elegance with modern comfort, using vibrant summer colours, intricate embellishments, and high-quality materials.
What’s trending in footwear?
In footwear, comfort must meet elegance and intricate embellishments are raging. Denim has been a big hit this season, be it apparels, footwear or fashion accessories. Self-expression has become an important aspect for the consumer. They now seek personalised designs and bespoke services.
How stylishly can one incorporate sneakers with formal especially party wear, like sleek gowns?
Incorporating sneakers into formal and party wear, such as sleek gowns, can be effortlessly stylish. Choose sneakers with luxurious materials like satin or silk, adorned with intricate embellishments such as beads, crystals or sequins, to complement your gown. Colour coordination is key—match neutral shades for a seamless look or choose bold contrasts for a statement. Opt for minimal designs for understated elegance or personalized sneakers for a unique touch.
How easy are your designs to maintain?
Our sneakers are made with high quality materials and intricate handwork. Regular cleaning is not just about aesthetics; it's about extending the life of your shoes. Some easy steps that we recommend include using a soft brush or a dry cloth to gently remove surface dirt, and a mild soap solution for those stubborn stains. Air dry your sneakers away from direct heat or sunlight. While storing, insert shoe trees or stuff with newspaper to retain their form.