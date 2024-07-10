Inspired by classic plaid and stripes, this bijouterie edit in Bengaluru helps you unleash your inner style maverick!

This popular label was started in 2004 in Mumbai by sisters Gauri Tandon and Radhika Tandon. Launching a store in the city last year, the brand is now a favourite with bijouterie aficionados in Bengaluru and is often seen on several celebs including Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vidya Balan and Malaika Arora, to name a few.
“When Radhika and I started Isharya, we were making jewellery that we loved to wear ourselves. We began by crafting jewellery in silver, gold-plated and selling it in the US. Soon, we realised that it was the design and craftsmanship of the jewellery that people loved in the US. When we pivoted to brass without compromising on quality in terms of design and craftsmanship, Isharya as we know it today was born,” begins co-founder, Gauri Tandon.
Their last collection, Isharya High, was all the rage thanks to the allure of the reve crystals and emerald doublets that were part of the edit and we catch up with Gauri to find out more about their latest offering, Wild Things.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Dive into a sizzling summer with Isharya’s SS ’24 collection, Wild Things. Inspired by classic plaid and stripes patterns that never go out of fashion, this collection invites you to unleash your inner style maverick. Electric hues, dazzling crystals and bold baubles make a bold statement, encouraging you to experiment fearlessly and embrace your love for all things wild and shiny.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Wild Things, as the name suggests, introduces an interesting play of unusual cylindrical-shaped colour stones with swarovski crystals, enamel and Isharya’s signature metal plating. This enhances the overall vibe of the collection in a subtle yet dramatic way, setting it apart from our previous offerings.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Soft geometric shapes with plaid and stripes define the aesthetic of the Wild Things collection, creating a unique and eye-catching design language.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
For SS ’24, expect bolder and brighter hues. We’ve used green, blue and black in terms of colour stones and enamel. Regarding metal plating, the collection features gold, rhodium, pop pink and green plating, adding a vibrant touch.
What are the materials you have chosen for this collection?
Materials used include malachite, lapis lazuli, black onyx, emerald and clear crystals, creating a diverse and visually appealing selection.
`5,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road.
