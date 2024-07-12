Sustainable clothing brand Sensing rolls out an exclusive collection for men adding to its debut edit

Humera Tamboli’s (founder and creative director) pioneering wellness apparel brand, Sensing, which won hearts for offering chic sustainable silhouettes fashioned from plant fibre-based fabrics returns with a brand new collection. As an extension to the label’s debut the Work-Life Balance Capsule, the newly launched The Sensing Man edit embodies the spirit of the conscious modern man, who enjoys living everyday life in a happy, healthy and human way. “We have mindfully innovated a range of gar ments for men that not only exude comfort and style but in fact resonate with the essence of The Sensing Man — one who values both strength and softness, resilience and vulnerability,” Humera begins.
The brand’s fresh range of smar t-casuals includes Soft Flow Polo T-shirts, Classic Polo T-shirts, In & Out Hybrid Pants, Ribbed Collar Full-Sleeved Polos, Smooth & Easy T-shirts, Drawcord Lounge Pants and even accessories such as the Classic baseball-inspired Cap that cater to the multifaceted lifestyle of the Sensing man. “The Balance Capsule has helped us narrate the Sensing story and laid the foundation for this new edit. It has informed us on what men want so that we can go back to the drawing board with a stronger purpose to create better. The edit includes relaxed, well-shaped silhouettes with a snug fit that allows your skin to breathe,” the creative director elucidates.
The Sensing Man is in sync with the label’s current natureinspired ‘Earthy yet Vibrant’ colour palette of brown, black, blue and green. Adding to this continuation in the same tonality we have introduced some new hybrid shades like coral orange, marine blue and vanilla white. “The pieces are crafted from Beechwood sourced from Austria, infused with our Japanese ‘DeoSense Technology’ that makes the fabric breathable, soft yet durable and pH-balanced skin.
We will continue to add new drops for men and women throughout the year while working on some accessories like caps and bags to add to our current offerings along with gift boxes for the festive season to come,” the founder signs off. ₹2,250 onwards. Available online.