This Chennai-based luxury women’s clothing label to showcase its debut collection in Bengaluru today

Fashionistas can rejoice as Alonge, the luxury knitwear brand dedicated to redefining elegance with an exclusive use of intelligent cotton, is all set to host a pop-up event in the city this weekend. “All our pieces are crafted from our proprietary iCotton which is enhanced to achieve the luxurious shine of polyester and the delicate softness of viscose. Additionally, our garments feature Flow Motion Technology for seamless movement and a Cool Carbon Black collection that keeps you feeling two degrees cooler,” begins Nithya Suryaprakas, creative director.
Besides the innovative technique, another thing that sets the label apart in the world of high fashion is the use of exquisite Japanese beadwork, hand embroidery and elegant embellishments. “We also incorporate expressive prints of hand-drawn designs. Techniques such as digital printing and bespoke embellishments add unique textures and patterns to our garments. Each piece is meticulously crafted to highlight the intricate details that define Alonge’s aesthetic,” she shares.
Crafted using cutting-edge German technology, the ensembles offer the perfect balance of style, fit and comfort, ensuring you feel poised and polished throughout the day. “At the pop-up, one can expect an exclusive preview of the band’s debut collection, featuring a range of luxurious knitwear, elegant dresses, chic separates and statement outerwear.
Our curated collections include different ranges like essentials for versatile looks throughout your day, prêt for contemporary refinement, yin & yang exploring the contrast of black and white and sophisticated co-ords,” she reveals. Some pieces you must keep an eye on before they run out are Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirts, On the Go Shorts, Embroidered Boxy Muscle Tees, All Day Joggers, Luminous Rhinestone Shift Dresses, Soft Woodprint Shift Dresses and 2 Degree Cooler Black Shift Dresses.
The debut edit features a rich and diverse colour palette ranging from oat milk, carbon black and sheer whites to vibrant summer colours like cool blue, pastel pink, emerald and sapphire. “This is the first collection from the house of Alonge, introducing our groundbreaking iCotton technique. The collection stands out for its exceptional blend of comfort, durability and style. The designs feature intricate details, unique textures and an interesting colour palette. Our commitment to natural fibres, sustainable practices and innovative technologies sets this collection apart,” Nithya elucidates.
Soon, this conscious and contemporary clothing label is looking forward to expanding its product lines. “We have completed the design stage of our second collection and are currently in the manufacturing phase. We are all set to surprise the fashion industry with some new creations that haven’t been witnessed before to establish a stronger presence in both national and international markets,” the creative director concludes.
₹5,000 onwards. July 12, 11 am to 7 pm. At The Open Trunk, Koramangala.