This designer footwear label’s new drop as a vibrant range of stylish juttis

Handcrafted luxe footwear brand Needledust’s latest collection L'ÉTÉ -- which means summer in French -- epitomises the essence of the season with a refreshing colour palette and intricate yet playful artisanal work. This newest drop features nine stunning juttis that showcase the use of diverse materials and prints and feature upcycled fabrics like silk, shibori, and muslin, combined with colourful pop hues. Intricate hand embroidery with zardozi, sequins, beads, dabka, and resham thread work adds a touch of artistry along with such playful elements as silk tassels, custom prints, and eclectic metal accents. We chat with founder and creative director Shirin Mann about the same.