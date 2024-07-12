This designer footwear label’s new drop as a vibrant range of stylish juttis
Handcrafted luxe footwear brand Needledust’s latest collection L'ÉTÉ -- which means summer in French -- epitomises the essence of the season with a refreshing colour palette and intricate yet playful artisanal work. This newest drop features nine stunning juttis that showcase the use of diverse materials and prints and feature upcycled fabrics like silk, shibori, and muslin, combined with colourful pop hues. Intricate hand embroidery with zardozi, sequins, beads, dabka, and resham thread work adds a touch of artistry along with such playful elements as silk tassels, custom prints, and eclectic metal accents. We chat with founder and creative director Shirin Mann about the same.
What’s trending in footwear?
It’s all about blending style with sustainability and comfort. There's a growing demand for artisanal craftsmanship and the use of upcycled or eco-friendly materials. Vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and playful elements like tassels and whimsical motifs are also very popular.
How stylishly can one incorporate juttis with formal, especially Western party wear?
Incorporating juttis with Western party wear can be a chic and stylish choice. To do this, opt for juttis with intricate embroidery, or subtle embellishments that complement the formality of Western attire. Pair them with dresses, or even sleek jumpsuits to add a unique touch to your outfit. The key is to choose juttis that enhance your ensemble without overwhelming it, allowing you to stand out in a sophisticated yet fashionable way.
Five essential footwear for summers?
Versatile and stylish juttis, comfortable and breathable sandals, traditional yet trendy Kolhapuris, easy breezy mules and heels for dressier events.
What inspires your designs?
I draw inspiration from a myriad of sources, the primary one being travel, followed by nature, art, and cultural heritage. The vibrant colours of a sunset, the intricate patterns in traditional textiles, and the elegance of historical fashion all influence my creative process. I am particularly inspired by the stories and emotions that each design can convey, and I strive to create pieces that resonate with everyone on a personal level.
How easy to maintain are your Jutti designs?
Our Jutti designs are crafted with both style and practicality in mind. We use high-quality materials and ensure meticulous craftsmanship, which makes our juttis durable and easy to maintain. With gentle cleaning and proper storage, they can last for a very long time.
Personally, what kind of shoes do you love?
I love shoes that combine comfort with unique, artistic designs. Whether it's a pair of intricately embroidered juttis or stylish, comfortable sandals, I appreciate footwear that tells a story and adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Who are your favourite celebrities when it comes to good footwear?
Sonam Kapoor, who always makes bold and fashionable choices, and Princess Diana -- my ultimate fashion icon.