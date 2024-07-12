This designer label’s wedding edit has royal opulence in modern silhouettes

Seema Gujral’s latest drop, A Royal Affair is inspired by the opulence and grandeur of royal heritage and encapsulates the essence of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. In this fairy tale meets real life collection, Seema weaves a narrative of romance and royalty, drawing inspiration from the enchanting allure of bygone eras.

The edit features a stunning array of intricately designed garments including lehengas, saris, gowns, sherwanis, and tuxedos in a colour palette that includes hues like nude, cream, silver, gold, red, rose gold among others.

"This collection is very close to my heart. The modern Seema Gujral woman follows her own heart, is opinionated, and does what she believes in. For her, celebrations are grand and brimming with personality. I believe that fashion is not just about clothing but about creating an experience, and this collection does just that," says Seema, as she takes us through her designs.