This designer label’s wedding edit has royal opulence in modern silhouettes
Seema Gujral’s latest drop, A Royal Affair is inspired by the opulence and grandeur of royal heritage and encapsulates the essence of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. In this fairy tale meets real life collection, Seema weaves a narrative of romance and royalty, drawing inspiration from the enchanting allure of bygone eras.
The edit features a stunning array of intricately designed garments including lehengas, saris, gowns, sherwanis, and tuxedos in a colour palette that includes hues like nude, cream, silver, gold, red, rose gold among others.
"This collection is very close to my heart. The modern Seema Gujral woman follows her own heart, is opinionated, and does what she believes in. For her, celebrations are grand and brimming with personality. I believe that fashion is not just about clothing but about creating an experience, and this collection does just that," says Seema, as she takes us through her designs.
Tell us how important is the comfort factor becoming in wedding trousseau?
Comfort has become incredibly important in wedding attire. Brides and grooms want to look their best without compromising on comfort. That’s why we carefully choose fabrics that are not only luxurious but also comfortable to wear. We focus on creating silhouettes that allow ease of movement too.
How difficult is it to keep a balance between ornate designs and lightness of costumes in couture wedding wear?
It's definitely a challenge, but one that I embrace. Striking the right balance between ornate designs and lightness requires a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of fabrics and techniques. In this edit, we've managed to achieve that by using intricate embroidery and embellishments in a way that doesn't weigh down the garments.
What are the trends in wedding wear this winter?
This winter, we're seeing a return of the classics with a modern twist. For brides, there's a strong focus on intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and rich colours like deep reds, golds, and creams. Gowns with flowing silhouettes and lehengas with dramatic trails are very much in vogue. For grooms, sherwanis with detailed embroidery and tailored tuxedos in opulent fabrics are making a statement.
What are the winter wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Lehengas with intricate embroidery, classic saris with modern blouse designs, and statement gowns for receptions. For grooms, sherwanis with rich detailing, tailored tuxedos, and accessories like embroidered stoles and bejewelled brooches. Both brides and grooms should also consider adding versatile pieces like capes and jackets that can be styled in multiple ways for different functions.
The things that brides should keep in mind for destination weddings?
Brides should prioritise comfort and practicality without compromising on style. Opt for lightweight fabrics that are easy to transport and handle, and consider versatile pieces that can be styled in different ways for various events. It's also important to keep in mind the climate of the destination. Also, plan your accessories and footwear carefully to ensure they complement your outfits and are suitable for the location.