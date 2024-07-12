This homegrown label’s latest edit is a fluid range of luxe fusion wear

A

The collection features vibrant prints and patterns, ranging from florals to intricate geometric motifs. We've used a variety of materials and fabrics in this collection, including lightweight cottons, luxurious silks, and breezy chiffons. These fabrics ensure comfort while maintaining a sophisticated look. The edit was inspired by the picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture of the Amalfi Coast in Italy. We aimed at capturing the essence of leisurely afternoons spent by the Mediterranean Sea, translating it into our collection's aesthetic.