This homegrown label’s latest edit is a fluid range of luxe fusion wear
Luxe elegance personifies designer Surbhi Rawat’s label Studio Surbhi. The label’s new collection, 5:30 at Amalfi, draws inspiration from the shimmering coasts of Amalfi, and features prints inspired by the region's lush lemon groves and vibrant bougainvillea. Surbhi weaves traditional Rajasthani drapes with contemporary resort wear, to come up with silhouettes perfect for day to night wear. Surbhi takes us through the gorgeous drop.
Tell us all about Amalfi.
The collection features vibrant prints and patterns, ranging from florals to intricate geometric motifs. We've used a variety of materials and fabrics in this collection, including lightweight cottons, luxurious silks, and breezy chiffons. These fabrics ensure comfort while maintaining a sophisticated look. The edit was inspired by the picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture of the Amalfi Coast in Italy. We aimed at capturing the essence of leisurely afternoons spent by the Mediterranean Sea, translating it into our collection's aesthetic.
What's trending in summer resort wear?
Incorporation of light and breezy fabrics make all the difference. We're seeing a lot of lightweight fabrics, flowy dresses, and co-ord sets perfect for both beach and casual outings. Bright prints and earthy tones are in, along with functional yet stylish accessories to complete the look.
What are the summer holiday wear wardrobe must haves?
Lightweight maxi dresses, versatile swimwear, and stylish yet comfortable sandals. A flowy kaftan or cover-up is perfect for transitioning from the beach to lunch, while a breathable co-ord set offers effortless style for sightseeing or evening strolls.
How has fusion wear styles evolved over the years?
Fusion wear has evolved significantly over the years, and today, it includes a wide range of styles, from Indo-Western kaftan gowns and sari-inspired silhouettes to reflecting a seamless blend of heritage and modernity.
What inspires you?
I draw inspiration from various sources, including traditional Indian textiles and craftsmanship, global fashion trends, and the natural world. Personal experiences and stories often spark ideas, allowing me to create collections that resonate on a deeper level with our audience.
What interests your design instincts more, fusion designs or Western silhouettes?
The challenge and creativity involved in blending traditional Indian elements with contemporary styles truly excite me. However, Western silhouettes also inspire me with their clean lines and modern appeal.
How have your own designs evolved over the years?
Initially, I focused on traditional silhouettes with modern touches. As I gained more experience and exposure, I began experimenting with bolder fusion styles, blending diverse cultural elements and contemporary aesthetics.