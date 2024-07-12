This pret label’s monsoon edit has flattering silhouettes that allow movement
When designer Panya Gupta decided to establish her label, PHUE, she wanted it to be vibrant, maximalist and comfortable. As the monsoon arrives, this pret a porter label’s latest collection Helios, offers flattering silhouettes that allow the wearer to move freely, and is a testament to the delicate interplay between tranquillity and elegance, inspired by the serene beauty of sunlit landscapes.
It showcases a range of easy-going, casual silhouettes that are graceful, comfortable, and effortlessly chic. They’ve used an exquisite palette of pastel prints, evoking a sense of calm and whimsy, right from blush pinks to seafoam, and greens and sunflower-yellow. There’re intricate bohemian lace accents adding a romantic touch to the overall aesthetic, while colour-blocking techniques lend a contemporary edge to the traditionally soft tones.
The fabrics used include lightweight and breathable cotton poplin, cotton-silk, glazed-cotton, and khadi-silk. The silhouettes emphasise on relaxed fits and fluid lines -- from breezy maxi dresses to elegant wide-leg trousers and casual tops.
Panya takes us through the collection and what’s trending this monsoon.
What’s the idea behind Helios?
The inspiration stemmed from a desire to encapsulate the essence of sunlight and the gentle caress of nature. The collection is a tribute to those who find joy in the simple pleasures of everyday moments, offering pieces that allow for an expression of individuality and ease.
What's defining casual wear now?
Casual wear has evolved to reflect a blend of comfort, style, and practicality, catering to the dynamic lifestyles of modern consumers. Current trends include sustainability with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials and ethical production processes, athleisure, oversized silhouettes, minimalism, layering, and comfort.
What are the monsoon and winter casual must-haves?
For monsoon, one must have lightweight waterproof jackets, quick-dry fabrics, functional accessories like umbrellas or rain hats that also add a stylish touch to your outfits. For winter, the casual must-haves are chunky knits, layering pieces, outerwear and boots.
Daily wear tips?
Opt for pieces that can be easily mixed and matched to create a variety of looks, prioritise clothing that offers comfort for all-day wear, and consider the weather and your daily activities while selecting your outfits. Also, choose eco-friendly and durable options that align with your values.
Your upcoming collections?
Our upcoming collection, Anomaly, is an ode to the extraordinary, drawing inspiration from the mystique of marine life and the enigmatic beauty of the ocean’s depths. Each piece features in-house prints that celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of underwater ecosystems, transforming the eccentric into wearable art.