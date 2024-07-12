This pret label’s monsoon edit has flattering silhouettes that allow movement

When designer Panya Gupta decided to establish her label, PHUE, she wanted it to be vibrant, maximalist and comfortable. As the monsoon arrives, this pret a porter label’s latest collection Helios, offers flattering silhouettes that allow the wearer to move freely, and is a testament to the delicate interplay between tranquillity and elegance, inspired by the serene beauty of sunlit landscapes.

It showcases a range of easy-going, casual silhouettes that are graceful, comfortable, and effortlessly chic. They’ve used an exquisite palette of pastel prints, evoking a sense of calm and whimsy, right from blush pinks to seafoam, and greens and sunflower-yellow. There’re intricate bohemian lace accents adding a romantic touch to the overall aesthetic, while colour-blocking techniques lend a contemporary edge to the traditionally soft tones.

The fabrics used include lightweight and breathable cotton poplin, cotton-silk, glazed-cotton, and khadi-silk. The silhouettes emphasise on relaxed fits and fluid lines -- from breezy maxi dresses to elegant wide-leg trousers and casual tops.

Panya takes us through the collection and what’s trending this monsoon.