Gucci relaunches Horsebit bijoux edit to mark 20 years of its fine jewellery line

Gucci relaunches its signature Horsebit fine jewelry collection, marking its 20th anniversary, featuring the iconic equestrian-inspired hardware that has long symbolized the House. Capturing the timeless elegance of horseback riding and the storied roots of this emblem, the Horsebit motif is beautifully incorporated into necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings.
The collection comprises pieces in yellow gold or in rose gold with diamonds. The yellow gold range includes three necklaces, three bracelets, a ring, and two earring sets. Necklaces come with a statement Horsebit pendant or in a lariat style, while bracelets encompass a supple double-chain design, a cuff bracelet, and a variant adorned with interlinked Horsebit elements. Prominently displaying the iconic motif, a ring, small stud and hoop earrings complete the selection.
The pieces in rose gold and diamonds embody grace and elegance. The necklace and one bracelet feature a delicate chain, each adorned with the iconic double-ring-and-bar emblem and accented by a shimmering diamond. A second refined bracelet with a chain of Horsebit motifs is embellished with four diamonds. Rings are available in a single or double-band style, while earrings are offered as petite studs or as elongated pendants.
A timeless Gucci emblem The Horsebit design was first sketched in a Gucci artisan's notebook at the end of the 1940s and reflects the House’s long standing fascination with equestrianism. The motif swiftly became a hallmark of elegance in the 1950s, adorning handbags, belts, small leather goods, and the iconic Horsebit loafer in 1953. During the 1970s, the Horsebit was first seen on bracelets and watches, leading to the launch of its own fine jewelry line in 2004. Today, in honor of its 20th anniversary, the Horsebit fine jewelry collection is reintroduced in an exquisite and emblematic way.