Gucci relaunches Horsebit bijoux edit to mark 20 years of its fine jewellery line

A timeless Gucci emblem The Horsebit design was first sketched in a Gucci artisan's notebook at the end of the 1940s and reflects the House’s long standing fascination with equestrianism. The motif swiftly became a hallmark of elegance in the 1950s, adorning handbags, belts, small leather goods, and the iconic Horsebit loafer in 1953. During the 1970s, the Horsebit was first seen on bracelets and watches, leading to the launch of its own fine jewelry line in 2004. Today, in honor of its 20th anniversary, the Horsebit fine jewelry collection is reintroduced in an exquisite and emblematic way.