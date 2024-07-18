Introducing versatility, the Half & Half edit embodies a blend of contemporary styles

Beyond the realms of beauty and aesthetics, it’s enchanting to embrace fashion that is not only affordable and convenient but also makes one feel utterly comfortable in one’s skin, radiating confidence. To discover such an intriguing endeavour, look no further than fashion designer Aayushi Maniar’s new edit, Half & Half. Designed with versatile purposes in mind, this collection invites you to savour a delightful slice of style.
Sharing more information about Half & Half, Aayushi tells us, “This specially curated collection aims to make luxury fashion more affordable. We wanted to create high-quality, designer pieces that fit within many people’s (my customers’) budgets.” She adds that the collection caters to parents shopping for their rapidly growing teenage daughters and individuals who love to refresh their wardrobes frequently without overspending, offering stylish, budget-friendly options.
The brand’s unique identity is rooted in its dedication to floral designs, a hallmark of its aesthetic. This season, they took a different approach while maintaining its aesthetic, innovating to keep designs fresh while still resonating with the floral lovers.
The name, Half & Half reflects a blend or ‘cocktail’ of styles in this collection. Aayushi elaborates, “In this, we have revived beloved prints from our previous Bahaar collection, and introduced a new print for versatility.” This collection also ventures beyond their signature embroidery and prints, experimenting with new styles to broaden their appeal to a wider audience. Aayushi’s enduring love for crepe silk is evident in the Half & Half collection, which features a blend of georgette and crepe silk. She explains, “These fabrics drape beautifully, giving each garment a stunning flow.” For the first time, the collection includes solid black pieces, which have received a positive response. “Purple, one of my favourite colours, looks beautiful on all skin tones, and I have included various tones of purple. Additionally, I couldn’t resist adding vibrant colours like pink, orange, and green, which bring a lively energy to the collection,” Aayushi says.
Throwing light on some unique design elements, the designer emphasises that they aimed for minimal embroidery to keep it affordable yet luxurious, adding intricate hangings for a touch of elegance. “Personally, I adore the charm of latkans and made them a standout feature by handcrafting each one with my team, pouring our heart and soul into ensuring perfection,” Aayushi expresses.
Half & Half showcases contemporary styles including fashion forward capes, draped lehengas, sleek gowns with cutouts, corset gowns, draped skirts, kaftans, co-ord sets, and both pre-draped and regular saris.
According to the designer, black pieces are perfect for formal events or sangeet nights, while versatile deep purple transitions seamlessly from daytime to evening festivities. For vibrant occasions, playful colours like fuchsia pink, jade green, and neon green are ideal for haldi, mehendi, carnivals, Diwali, or Rakhi. The medium-heavy outfits can be re-worn and restyled for future events, whether it’s a close celebration, your trousseau, or a puja at home.
Rs 14,500 onwards.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi