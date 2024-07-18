Introducing versatility, the Half & Half edit embodies a blend of contemporary styles

Beyond the realms of beauty and aesthetics, it’s enchanting to embrace fashion that is not only affordable and convenient but also makes one feel utterly comfortable in one’s skin, radiating confidence. To discover such an intriguing endeavour, look no further than fashion designer Aayushi Maniar’s new edit, Half & Half. Designed with versatile purposes in mind, this collection invites you to savour a delightful slice of style.

Sharing more information about Half & Half, Aayushi tells us, “This specially curated collection aims to make luxury fashion more affordable. We wanted to create high-quality, designer pieces that fit within many people’s (my customers’) budgets.” She adds that the collection caters to parents shopping for their rapidly growing teenage daughters and individuals who love to refresh their wardrobes frequently without overspending, offering stylish, budget-friendly options.

The brand’s unique identity is rooted in its dedication to floral designs, a hallmark of its aesthetic. This season, they took a different approach while maintaining its aesthetic, innovating to keep designs fresh while still resonating with the floral lovers.