Drawing inspiration from a fusion of nature, contemporary art and western fashion trends, Sky is High by Alan by Vani is versatile and modern…

It’s just been three months since we wrote about their previous collection, Unconditional, but Alan by Vani has already released a brand new collection, Sky is High. The collection draws inspiration from a fusion of nature, contemporary art and western fashion trends and we catch up with founder Vani Gupta to find out more…
“3D embroidery and floral motifs suggest a connection to the natural world, while the abstract forms aim to hint at modern artistic influences. The use of both bright and subtle colours adds versatility and the modern silhouette with a western touch brings a contemporary edge to Sky is High. Overall, we hope for this edit to be a harmonious blend of diverse inspirations,” begins Vani.
While their previous collection featured metallic and spandex fabric, as well as winter colours, the new collection focuses on floral motif fabrics, colour blocking and a mix of bright and subtle hues. There is also shift in materials, the colour palette and design elements, offering a fresh and distinct aesthetic.
“One specific design element in the new collection is the incorporation of 3D embroidery detailing, which adds texture and depth to the garments as it gives a tactile and visually striking appeal. The use of both floral motifs and abstract forms adds a sense of whimsicality and artistic flair to the pieces,” explains the designer.
“In this collection, we’ve curated a diverse colour palette to cater to a wide range of preferences. From vibrant hues that exude energy and vitality to more subdued tones that evoke a sense of tranquillity, our collection offers something for every taste. Additionally, we’ve incorporated a subtle chambray touch, adding depth and versatility to the palette. The fabrics we have used in this collection are poplin, chambray and lace fabrics,” adds Vani.
The range of garments one can expect includes such skirts, dresses, coord sets, and playsuits, with each silhouette in the collection aiming to be versatile, catering to various body types and style preferences.
“We’re already hard at work on our next collection and our upcoming collection is centred around themes of gracefulness, versatility and attention to detail,” concludes Vani.
INR 4,000 onwards. Available online.
