This homegrown label’s newest collection has a series of handcrafted artwork
Homegrown fashion label Graine’s newest collection, Palate Cleanser, showcases a series of artworks meticulously crafted at the studio. Featuring threadwork, metal wire embroideries, innovative patterns, surface developments, and distressed construction techniques, the edit has detachable panelled classic cut summer jackets, circular skirts with meticulous quilting, translucent organza shirts layered with stained silver Gota bralettes, and paper bag fit denim washed elongated trousers among other silhouettes.
“Palate Cleanser gives the space to appreciate every nuance of sartorial flavour and experience. We believe in the power of pauses and hence this collection is more than just a physical necessity; it's a metaphor for life's transitions, finding clarity and inspiration in these quiet moments of reflection," says co-founder and creative head Mannat Sethi, who takes us through the collection.
What's trending in summer wear?
Summer fashion is all about comfort, versatility, and vibrant colours. This season, we're seeing a lot of lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton, which are perfect for staying cool. Pastel shades, bold prints, and flowy silhouettes are dominating the scene. Co-ord sets and breezy dresses are particularly popular, allowing for effortless style without compromising on comfort.
What are the summer holiday and casual chic wear wardrobe must haves?
Flowy dresses in light fabrics and fun prints, co-ord sets, lightweight jackets, straw hats and tote bags.
How has western and fusion wear styles evolved over the years?
They have become more inclusive and experimental. There has been a significant shift towards sustainable fashion. Fusion wear has beautifully blended traditional elements with modern silhouettes, creating unique pieces that celebrate cultural heritage while staying contemporary. This evolution has led to more versatile wardrobes, where comfort and style go hand in hand.
What inspires you as a designer?
Our creative process is a harmonious blend of mind and heart. It often begins with after-hours conversations or fun encounters in everyday life where we as sisters (co-founder Harshna Kandhari) bring our contrasting worlds together to create for the 'consciously eclectic' woman.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
On one hand, we are focusing on repurposing discarded rubber tyres, while on the other, transforming traditional crafts, like 'badla' and 'bakhiya' into contemporary motifs, composed in structured silhouettes, distinct forms and playful artworks.
Upcoming collection?
We are working to launch our new festive edit which will showcase a whole new spectrum of designs and silhouette while maintaining our staple techniques.