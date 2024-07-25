This homegrown label’s newest collection has a series of handcrafted artwork

Homegrown fashion label Graine’s newest collection, Palate Cleanser, showcases a series of artworks meticulously crafted at the studio. Featuring threadwork, metal wire embroideries, innovative patterns, surface developments, and distressed construction techniques, the edit has detachable panelled classic cut summer jackets, circular skirts with meticulous quilting, translucent organza shirts layered with stained silver Gota bralettes, and paper bag fit denim washed elongated trousers among other silhouettes.

“Palate Cleanser gives the space to appreciate every nuance of sartorial flavour and experience. We believe in the power of pauses and hence this collection is more than just a physical necessity; it's a metaphor for life's transitions, finding clarity and inspiration in these quiet moments of reflection," says co-founder and creative head Mannat Sethi, who takes us through the collection.