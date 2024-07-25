Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah steal the thunder at Abu Sandeep's show in India Couture Week 2024

ASAL and Mard by Abu Sandeep, got showcased yesterday at the ongoing Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi, with actors Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi as showstoppers for the young labels.
This spectacular show by the designer duo had Disco Mujra as the music genre as they presented their art amidst a massive Haveli-inspired backdrop infused with the madness of modern flair. Stand up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her quintessential humour and an original soundtrack with musician duo Akshay and IP became the perfect music for the show. G.K. Chudiwala’s intricate fine jewellery complemented the garments.
Wamiqa Gabbi wowed the audience while opening the show in an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the Botanical Bloom line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a Red Lehenga from the Bridal Gota collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals. “I’m thrilled to have been a part of this beautiful show by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. They surely know how to make a woman feel beautiful. Everything was so dreamy. I'm going to cherish this experience forever and someday be a real ASAL bride too," says Wamiqa.
Taha Shah Badussha stole hearts in an olive silk tissue long kurta sparkling with crystal encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants that were relaxed, yet regal. In another appearance, he was opulence personified in a brocade pant with a dramatic textile drape adorned in Zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was finished with a matching Zardozi belt.
The collection married a new perspective with the beauty of everything old -- that is, textiles, embroideries, clothes and the haveli as backdrop. The collection delved deep into our rich archives to curate a series of ranges that paid homage to the impeccable craftsmanship and time-honoured heritage of original designs by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
“We aim at celebrating the spirit of love between modern couples, a bride who carries her cultural heritage with ease and pride, and a regal groom who exudes contemporary sophistication in a modern spirit, thus harmonising the old with the new to create the ideal wardrobe for their big day," say and Abu and Sandeep.
The Collection: ASAL, the bridal womenswear label, launched a majestic new range titled Asal Bride. The inspiration behind this year’s collection emanates from Abu Sandeep’s continued desire to blend heritage with modern elegance. The intention is to honour today’s bride by harmonising the old with the new.
For Mard, the inspiration finds its roots in how men no longer shy away from dressing their maximal best. They love being equal recipients of adoration and attention and it’s no longer just about the bride. The entire family takes centerstage and that’s where the fun truly lies.
In the showcased collections, embroideries reigned supreme, with resham threads weaving intricate patterns in a kaleidoscope of colours, while mirrors added glamour and radiance to ensembles. Classics have been reinvented – front open jackets with embroideries and sherwanis boasting dramatic borders. The linings are a playground of complexity, featuring intricate prints and finishes that elevate each garment to new heights. Both labels feature the level of craftsmanship that is always found in the couture atelier of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.