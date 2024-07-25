Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah steal the thunder at Abu Sandeep's show in India Couture Week 2024

Wamiqa Gabbi wowed the audience while opening the show in an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the Botanical Bloom line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a Red Lehenga from the Bridal Gota collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals. “I’m thrilled to have been a part of this beautiful show by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. They surely know how to make a woman feel beautiful. Everything was so dreamy. I'm going to cherish this experience forever and someday be a real ASAL bride too," says Wamiqa.