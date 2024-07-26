Couturier Nachiket Barve’s latest collection, Urban, turns everyday wear into a chic affair

For famed couturier Nachiket Barve, designing is essentially a problem-solving tool and he approaches fashion in a way to make life more fun, more comfortable, and hence more exciting. “Clothes should make people feel like the best version of themselves. I never thought of catering to only a certain size of women or men and we go up to 6XL and are happy to customise,” says Barve, who designs are always democratic and inclusive, adding jazz to one’s wardrobe, no matter which part of the world you are in.

The National Award-winning designer has come up with a fresh drop, called Urban, to turn your everyday wear into something celebratory in an understated manner and he chose to unveil the same with Indulge. As he gears up to showcase Urban along with an array of his upcoming collections in Kolkata this August, we catch up with him to get an update on the same. Excerpts from the chat.