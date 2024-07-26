Couturier Suneet Varma drops his new collection Nazm at India Couture Week 2024

Shimmering silver and gold metallic foil appliqué work combines glamour with traditional silhouettes, ensuring lightweight comfort. Pale gray, celadon green, ice pink, and ivory hues adorn long asymmetrical tunics paired with 'farshi' shararas, one-shouldered blouses with petal skirts, and draped chiffon saris complemented by Suneet's signature corset blouses. The crystal tassel collection takes inspiration from India's vibrant jewel tones, featuring emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue teardrop and triangular crystals that enhance the drama of draped skirts.