Couturier Suneet Varma drops his new collection Nazm at India Couture Week 2024

Designer Suneet Varma's drop dead gorgeous new collection called Nazm just got unveiled at Hyundai India Couture Week x FDCI. The collection draws inspiration from India's rich decorative arts, reimagining traditional motifs and embroidery techniques with a contemporary twist for today's women.
To match the modern women's confidence and adventurous spirit, the collection blends romance and femininity through luxurious fabrics like metallic tissue, pastel organza, and flowing chiffons that gracefully drape the body.
Intricate gold and silver three-dimensional embroidery, featuring abstract floral patterns, adds a touch of mystery to the designs. Midnight blue and burgundy tones with silver accents dominate glamorous ensembles, including lehengas with off-shoulder blouses, draped skirts with capes, and ruffled organza shirts paired with high-waist palazzo pants.
Shimmering silver and gold metallic foil appliqué work combines glamour with traditional silhouettes, ensuring lightweight comfort. Pale gray, celadon green, ice pink, and ivory hues adorn long asymmetrical tunics paired with 'farshi' shararas, one-shouldered blouses with petal skirts, and draped chiffon saris complemented by Suneet's signature corset blouses. The crystal tassel collection takes inspiration from India's vibrant jewel tones, featuring emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue teardrop and triangular crystals that enhance the drama of draped skirts.
Reflecting on India's enduring love for couture, Suneet emphasizes the pleasure and luxury of bespoke craftsmanship, the enchanting allure of intricately embellished wedding attire, and the brilliance of personalized jewelry crafted to complement each unique ensemble.