Make a seamless transition from AM to PM with ‘Back to Office’ collection

A

For this collection,we have carefully selected fabrics that prioritise comfort while maintaining a stylish and professional appearance. The key fabrics include:

● Linen: Known for its breathability and durability, linen is used in pieces like the Tully Trim Insert Blouse and the Faye Waistcoat, offering a comfortable and airy feel suitable for long workdays.

● Polyester: Used in various forms, such as soft satin for the Kalinda Cowl Drape Tank and lightweight woven fabric for the Samara Long Sleeve Shirt, polyester provides a smooth, comfortable fit while being easy to care for.

● Recycled Polyester: Featured in the Vicky Strapless Bow Jumpsuit, this fabric not only offers comfort but also aligns with sustainable fashion practices, reusing existing plastic materials to reduce environmental impact.

● Polyester-Elastane Blend: This blend is used in items like the Kiandra Wide Leg Pant, providing stretch and flexibility for all-day comfort while maintaining a tailored, polished look.

● Viscose: Often used for lining, viscose adds an extra layer of comfort and smoothness to the garments.

These fabrics ensure that the collection is not only stylish and professional but also comfortable enough for everyday office wear.