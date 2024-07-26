Make a seamless transition from AM to PM with ‘Back to Office’ collection
The latest collection Back to Office from Forever New is inspired by the modern professional’s workday lifestyle. It focuses on power dressing, offering sophisticated, versatile, and effortlessly elegant pieces that ensure a seamless transition from AM to PM. We speak to the brand’s representative to find out more.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
The new collection from Forever New is inspired by the modern professional’s workday lifestyle, which often extends from early mornings to late evenings. The collection focuses on power dressing, offering sophisticated, versatile, and effortlessly elegant pieces that ensure a seamless transition from AM to PM. It emphasizes timeless silhouettes, high-quality fabrics, and thoughtful details to keep you stylish, confident, and ready for any challenge throughout your workday. The palette features neutral tones and classic colors for easy mixing and matching, along with subtle prints and patterns to add a touch of personality to your office attire.
How different is this collection from the many other ‘office’ specific collections?
Our new collection sets itself apart from other office-specific lines through its exceptional blend of high-quality, natural fabrics and sustainable materials. We ensure comfort and longevity by incorporating breathable and durable linen alongside recycled polyester. Each piece in the collection features thoughtful and elevated design details such as lace trims, asymmetrical hems, and chic cowl necklines, adding a distinctive touch to classic office wear. The collection’s versatility is a highlight, allowing for seamless transitions from AM to PM. Items like the Tully Trim Insert Blouse and Kiandra Wide Leg Pant are designed for easy mixing and matching, making them suitable for various occasions throughout the day. Additionally, the collection includes smart accessories, stylish shoes, and elegant jewelry, allowing you to create a complete and polished look effortlessly. With a focus on neutral tones and classic colours, the collection maintains a timeless appeal, ensuring that each piece remains stylish and relevant beyond a single season. These elements collectively make Forever New’s collection a standout choice for modern professionals seeking both style and functionality in their office attire.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, our new collection features several distinctive motifs and designs that elevate it above the ordinary. Elevated details such as lace trim on the Tully and Taffy Trim Insert Blouses add a chic touch to classic pieces, while the Kalinda Cowl Drape Tank introduces a modern twist with its 00s-inspired asymmetrical design. The use of premium fabrics like linen and soft satin enhances the luxurious feel of the garments. Additionally, the Vicky Strapless Bow Jumpsuit stands out with a striking bow detail around the waist, adding an elegant and sophisticated element. These specific motifs and designs contribute to the collection’s unique and stylish appeal, making it a standout choice for office wear.
Considering this is an office collection, is the colour palette subtle or have you added any play element?
The colour palette of Back to Office is predominantly subtle, showcasing neutral tones and classic colors ideal for mixing and matching. However, the collection also introduces subtle prints and patterns that add a playful element to the attire. This balanced approach ensures that the pieces remain professional and versatile for the office while still allowing for a touch of personality and individuality. The blend of classic hues with delicate details and patterns makes the collection both sophisticated and unique, perfectly catering to the modern professional’s need for style and versatility.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection as comfort is paramount when it comes to office wear?
For this collection,we have carefully selected fabrics that prioritise comfort while maintaining a stylish and professional appearance. The key fabrics include:
● Linen: Known for its breathability and durability, linen is used in pieces like the Tully Trim Insert Blouse and the Faye Waistcoat, offering a comfortable and airy feel suitable for long workdays.
● Polyester: Used in various forms, such as soft satin for the Kalinda Cowl Drape Tank and lightweight woven fabric for the Samara Long Sleeve Shirt, polyester provides a smooth, comfortable fit while being easy to care for.
● Recycled Polyester: Featured in the Vicky Strapless Bow Jumpsuit, this fabric not only offers comfort but also aligns with sustainable fashion practices, reusing existing plastic materials to reduce environmental impact.
● Polyester-Elastane Blend: This blend is used in items like the Kiandra Wide Leg Pant, providing stretch and flexibility for all-day comfort while maintaining a tailored, polished look.
● Viscose: Often used for lining, viscose adds an extra layer of comfort and smoothness to the garments.
These fabrics ensure that the collection is not only stylish and professional but also comfortable enough for everyday office wear.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
You can look forward to a variety of flattering and stylish silhouettes designed to keep you polished and professional throughout the day. These include tailored blazers that are structured and fitted, perfect for layering over blouses and dresses. There are also structured dresses that offer a classic and elegant look suitable for any office setting. Chic blouses with unique details like lace trims and cowl necklines provide versatility, while versatile trousers with a high-rise, wide-leg design offer a tailored yet comfortable fit. Stylish jumpsuits are available, featuring both strapless designs with bow details and those with pointed collars and wrap-style bodices. Fitted waistcoats add a tailored touch to your outfit, while long-sleeve shirts, lightweight and classic, pair well with both denim and tailored pants. Feminine tank tops with modern, asymmetrical designs complete the collection, ensuring a chic look. These silhouettes are crafted to offer versatility and elegance, making it easy to transition from day to night while maintaining a professional appearance.
Price: INR 3,800 to INR 9,800.
Avaialble online.
