Runway return: Explore Shvetha Jaishankar's inspiring journey and Richa Goenka's exquisite designs that empower women through fashion

In this exclusive interview, Shvetha discusses her inspiring return to modelling, her fitness routine, dietary approach, and practical advice for achieving lasting beauty. We delve into the essence of beauty, where wisdom and grace converge.

How did you prepare for your return to the ramp?

For me, variety is key in a fitness programme. When I set the goal of returning to the ramp, I didn’t want a rushed approach. I wanted a routine that seamlessly integrated with my existing lifestyle.

Can you share your fitness regimen?

I enjoy a combination of tennis, swimming, walking, and strength training. It’s crucial to listen to your body, especially as you age. Be mindful of aches and pains, prioritise stretching, warm-ups, and cool-downs. Earlier, I could get away with less focus on recovery.

The key is to design a programme that works for you, incorporating activities you enjoy. If you travel frequently, try to maintain some level of activity to avoid completely disrupting your routine.

Has your approach to diet and nutrition evolved? What does your current diet look like?

Absolutely! My approach to diet and nutrition has significantly evolved. It’s a subject that deeply interests me, especially considering the influence I have on my daughters in this age of readily available processed foods. My book reflects this shift. It’s important to celebrate diverse dietary choices — different people eat differently, and that’s okay.

Hormonally, my body craves different things now. I find lightly cooked or home-cooked meals more enjoyable. Of course, while travelling, I tend to eat spicier or heavier fare, which I still enjoy in moderation. However, I prioritise a diet rich in green vegetables, discovering ways to incorporate them into my meals in a way I truly enjoy.

One indulgence I allow myself daily is coffee with milk but without sugar. I savour my filter coffee and cappuccinos. It might not be the healthiest choice, but it brings me joy.

Breakfast is typically fruits, nuts, or sometimes just a later lunch around noon. Lunch is South Indian cuisine, but I focus on slow carbs for sustained energy. By late afternoon, I tend to get quite hungry, so I have a substantial snack. Depending on my workout schedule, this could include eggs, chicken, or fish. Evenings lean towards North Indian dishes like dal and salad, with a multigrain roti or skipped altogether, on low-intensity workout days. Tender coconut water is a constant source of refreshment.

How has the modelling industry changed since you started?

Inclusivity and awareness have significantly increased. The quality of Indian design has skyrocketed, with access to better fabrics, materials, and backing from major companies and corporations. The industry is buzzing with excitement. However, there’s also serious competition from social media influencers, leading to a larger pool of models today.

How do you stay motivated and positive in such a demanding industry?

Choosing to take a break was a personal decision. Returning to modelling at this stage feels like a privilege and an honour. For me, every experience is an adventure, a culmination of the challenge I set for myself last year. That sense of adventure keeps me motivated and positive.

The industry is demanding and constantly evolving. There are days when you don’t feel your best. But I approach it like any other job — there are good days and not-so-good days. I prioritise gratitude exercises and activities I enjoy, like spending time with friends, watching a good show, reading a book, or simply laughing with my kids. Over the years, I’ve invested a lot of time in self-understanding, and that journey continues

Lastly, what message do you hope to convey through your work and presence in the fashion industry at this stage of your career?

My message is simple — set goals for yourself, break them down into manageable steps, and most importantly, savour the process. There were moments in the past year when I felt discouraged, like when I injured my neck. But I persevered because I had a clear goal in mind. Don’t let age, criticism, or anything else hold you back from achieving your dreams. I hope to inspire others on this journey of self-discovery and goal achievement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richa Goenka's Summer She Said celebrates the very essence of the sun-drenched season

Richa Goenka’s designs are a vibrant mix of bold shapes and elegant styles. Fusing unexpected silhouettes with eye-catching colours, she creates clothing that is both eclectic and sophisticated. The designs empower women with their unique blend of experimental cuts and striking colours.

Her latest collection, Summer She Said, is a sartorial symphony celebrating the very essence of the sun-drenched season. It pushes boundaries, seamlessly blending bold shapes and vivid hues into unexpectedly elegant pieces. We rope in the designer and her muse, Shvetha Jaishankar, who is making a much-anticipated return to the runway, for an exclusive fashion shoot at the stunning AQUA, The Park Hotel, Chennai, a contemporary oasis nestled in the heart of the city.

High fashion meets elegance

Drawing inspiration from nature’s boundless creativity, Richa’s designs pay homage to its beauty in its simplest forms. Toucan birds and butterfly motifs dance alongside abstract prints reminiscent of organic shapes and sculptures, each piece reflecting a reverence for the natural world.

A celebration of colour and motif

The latest collection, Summer She Said, embodies a vibrant celebration of colours and motifs, meticulously designed to resonate with the essence of summer. Crafted predominantly from cotton, a staple in the designer’s repertoire, each piece radiates with pop colours, mirroring the vivacious spirit of the season. Whether it’s leisurely brunches, lunches, or dreamy vacations, the collection embraces playful motifs like butterflies, dandelions, and abstract florals, infusing a refreshing charm. Embellishments such as sequins, beadwork, foil prints, and subtle studwork adorn the creations, adding an extra layer of allure. Richa’s vision is to evoke a sense of joy and happiness, a sentiment that has garnered an overwhelming response from her patrons.

Bringing the vision to life

“The idea for this collection started with the butterfly motive,” she explains. “I really liked the motif a lot and I wanted to create it into an embroidery.” Experimenting with colours and sizes, Richa brought the vision to life.

“Combining vibrant hues with detailed hand embroidery presented a unique set of challenges. It was not easy to source the perfect materials to match the intricate details of the embroidery,” she recollects. However, her team ingeniously overcame this obstacle by creatively mixing materials, ensuring a seamless aesthetic.

Balancing aesthetics with practicality

Richa emphasises that aesthetic appeal is subjective and driven by personal preferences. “I create based on my own vision, and take the effort to craft each piece until it achieves a level of inner satisfaction. While not directly influenced by street style trends, the collection offers pieces that can be effortlessly integrated into a variety of looks,” says Richa.

The significance of hand embroidery

Hand embroidery is a cornerstone of Richa’s design philosophy. Her team of skilled artisans or kaarigars create beautiful hand-embroidered details that elevate each garment. “I believe that handwork adds unique value and artistry to my creations,” she adds.

The woman behind the designs

The ideal wearer of this collection is a woman who appreciates style and versatility. “The pieces are designed to be easily dressed up or down, catering to a wide range of occasions and personal preferences. The collection transcends age barriers, finding favour with women from their 20s to their 70s,” explains Richa.