One year after opening store, this homegrown label releases a coffee dyed edit that is sure to surprise!

The Shop is a one-year old store run by a family business in Indiranagar that focuses on producing objects of beautiful living. Their inspiration is hand crafted textile, an awakening of traditional art, an observance of individuality and the realisation of living in a sacred space. Their passion is reviving crafts communities by integrating contemporary design with the expert workmanship of traditional craft.

“At 50, older, wiser and more compassionate, we believe in leading the way towards harmonious living, especially in light of our planetary health crisis. Sustainability and social responsibility have become our core values,” opens Kabir Singh, designer and MD, The Shop.

With a wide product range that consists of summer dresses, nightwear, tops, trousers, men’s wear, bed linen, table linen, kitchen, clothing, nightwear, kids, stoles and bags, they actively support the work of an NGO called Disha in bringing hope to the street children of Kolkata and the KDML School in Madikeri, Kodagu — that educates children with special needs.