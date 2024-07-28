Inspired by the 1950s, the Golden Age of Cinema and royal charm, this edit is regal and how!

We last wrote about their edit Durru Shehvar and Kota-based Atelier Shikaarbagh is now out with a brand new edit. Helmed by designer Maayankraj Singh, the label is still very popular with the likes of Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. We catch up with Maayankraj to see what Urmila, their latest edit, has in store for us.
“Urmila — The Enchantress is a collection inspired by the timeless elegance of the 1950s — the Golden Age of Cinema — and the intimate boudoir of my grandmother, Rani Urmila Rajey of Dholpur. Each piece is a tribute to her grace and beauty, blending old-world charm with modern sophistication. This collection stands out for its homage to cinematic glamour and the meticulous craftsmanship that reflects our dedication to heritage. It combines classic silhouettes with contemporary detailing, setting a new standard in elegance and storytelling,” begins Maayankraj.
The palette in Urmila is a harmonious blend of rouge, blush pink, sweet lemons, inky blue, azure teal, khaki, gulkand, sona, and haldi chosen by the label because they evoke a soft, feminine allure while paying homage to Indian hues. Expect luxurious fabrics such as silk satins, French organzas, cotton poplin and silk chiffons from Lyons that have been meticulously selected by the atelier to ensure each garment embodies both comfort and couture craftsmanship.
“The collection showcases classic saris, salwar kameez sets with diaphanous dupattas and embellished poplin pants, as well as western silhouettes that blend seamlessly with traditional Indian aesthetics. We’ve focused on in-house techniques like ombré silk floss and chantilly lace hoping to add a touch of Marie Antoinette’s classic charm. Also, look forward to delicate blouses in silk satin and lace that complements the saris and poplin pants embellished with sequins and diamantés,” the designer concludes.
Price on request. Available online.
