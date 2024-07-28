This Mumbai-based label promises to make your princess dreams come true with their new edit!

Super-popular label Papa Don’t Preach was founded in 2010 in Mumbai and is the brainchild of founder, Shubhika Sharma. What started as a small tailoring boutique has now grown into a luxury brand with a presence across all key international markets and is a favourite with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Liza Koshy, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Shobhita Dhulipala and Shraddha Kapoor, among others. Known for their unique take on chic and classy, we catch up with Shubhika to talk about their latest edit, Bring Your Own Fairytale, that has us daydreaming new dalliances.
“The new collection, Bring Your Own Fairytale is inspired by the modern reinterpretation of fairytales. It celebrates individuality, authenticity and the spirit of crafting one’s own story. We wanted to move beyond traditional narratives and create garments that resonate with real, diverse and empowered people,” begins Shubhika.
“This collection is distinct in its focus on the modern fairytale, emphasising personal empowerment and independence. While our previous collections have also embraced bold designs and unique expressions, BYOF is heavily based on sequins and prints that are adorned with rhinestone chains, delicate pearls, acrylics, crystals and gold metal accents,” she adds.
Featuring motifs like custom constellations on block heels and storybook-shaped bags, hoping to add a touch of enchantment and personal storytelling to each piece — the edit boasts designs that are crafted to reflect the unique narratives of the wearers.
“The colour palette for BYOF is vibrant and diverse, featuring shades that capture the essence of modern fairytales. Expect to see bold hues like emerald green, royal blue, vibrant orange, along with softer tones like blush pink, lilac, mint green, ivory and powder blue. These colours are chosen to reflect the lively and multifaceted nature of personal stories,” explains the designer.
Focusing on selected light and airy fabrics that they hope will ensure comfort and ease of movement and are perfect for celebrations — the edit will include tulles, raw silk, velvet, georgettes and silks. The fabrics have been chosen for their ability to hold intricate patterns and vibrant colours while providing a luxurious feel. Look forward to signature Papa Don’t Preach jumpsuits, 2.0 versions of their IT Girl saris, babydoll dresses and structured gowns.
INR 75,000 onwards. Available online.
