Victoria's Secret Summer 2024: Swimwear, lingerie and sleepwear for every beach babe and night owl

Calling all beach babes and after-dark dreamers! Victoria’s Secret unveils its sizzling summer collection, a veritable smorgasbord of swimsuits, intimates, and sleepwear designed to make a splash.
This season’s offerings are not just about trendy cuts — they’re about meticulous design and exquisite details. This versatile collection effortlessly transitions from poolside lounging to breezy patio gatherings and starlit nights. Mix and match statement swimsuits with the season’s hottest cover-ups, or unwind in luxurious sleepwear that offers the ultimate comfort and style.
The brand celebrates its heritage with a retro nod to its beloved 2000s swim collection. These limited-edition pieces are reimagined with fresh, modern touches, paying homage to the brand’s iconic past. It has something for everyone, with styles meant to transcend beyond the ordinary and be worn both in and out. You’ll find a wide range of sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for every body.
The campaign features an incredible cast of women — Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tina Kunakey, and Paloma Elsesser — whose energy and vibrancy embody the endless possibilities of a summer escape.
From luxurious lace to satin, every garment is designed to embrace your curves with grace and allure. Whether you’re conquering waves on a beach getaway or setting the mood for a romantic night, this collection is crafted to make every woman feel powerful and empowered.
Price on request Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com