Indulge unveils couturier Nikasha Tawadey’s pret label’s debut edit with an exclusive four-look shoot

Couturier Nikasha Tawadey made her debut in the Indian fashion industry in 2006 with her eponymous label Nikasha, known for its contemporary luxe pret and demi-couture, has just come up with her new resort and pret label Nikasha Goa. She launched the ready-to-wear label with a fabulous drop called Matchbox Series, inspired by the vintage kitschy Indian matchboxes, crafted over a century ago. The new edit not only tells the story of vintage matchboxes and their artistry but also offers a unique perspective into this forgotten form of art in a sense. It's vibrant, fun, and brimming with colourful narratives making the ensembles both engaging and stylish.