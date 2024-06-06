Indulge unveils couturier Nikasha Tawadey’s pret label’s debut edit with an exclusive four-look shoot
Couturier Nikasha Tawadey made her debut in the Indian fashion industry in 2006 with her eponymous label Nikasha, known for its contemporary luxe pret and demi-couture, has just come up with her new resort and pret label Nikasha Goa. She launched the ready-to-wear label with a fabulous drop called Matchbox Series, inspired by the vintage kitschy Indian matchboxes, crafted over a century ago. The new edit not only tells the story of vintage matchboxes and their artistry but also offers a unique perspective into this forgotten form of art in a sense. It's vibrant, fun, and brimming with colourful narratives making the ensembles both engaging and stylish.
As she paid a visit to Kolkata – the city where she grew up -- to launch the elegant range at Elahe Urban, we not only caught up with Nikasha to know more, but also did a fun four-look shoot from her collection with supermodel Riya Bhattacherjee as our muse.
Tell us all about the vintage matchbox series.
It is a vibrant and eclectic collection inspired by the intricate art of vintage matchbox labels. These tiny pieces of art, with their detailed paintings, bold colours, and unique designs, serve as the foundation for the collection. We have incorporated Madras check pants, which are a nod to the historical and cultural significance of the Madras checks from Tamil Nadu. The collection is a burst of colours and textures, featuring loud, fun, quirky, and chic elements. It includes hand-painted and digital prints, intricate embroideries such as French knots, and a variety of fabrics that reflect the lush, tropical landscape.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The inspiration for this collection comes from the colonial art and advertisements I grew up with in Calcutta. Iconic advertisements like Woodward's Gripe Water and Johnson's baby products influenced my appreciation for detailed and communicative art. This nostalgic inspiration combined with the vibrant history of India, particularly the art of vintage matchboxes, drove me to create a collection that is both steeped in context and bursting with fun and brightness.
You are back after a gap, launching another vertical label with this particular collection. What are the new design inspirations that we will see in Nikasha Goa.
After a hiatus, I returned with a renewed vision to incorporate the rich cultural landscapes of India into my designs. The new designs are steeped in historical and cultural inspirations, focusing on hand-woven fabrics, vibrant prints, and intricate details that celebrate India's artistic heritage. I draw inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of India, including ancient art forms, colonial-era advertisements, and the vibrant landscapes of regions like the Coromandel Coast. Personal experiences and the desire to create garments that are both fun and meaningful also drive my creativity.
In how many ways can resort wear be turned into chic evening wear, when you are not holidaying?
Accessories are key to transforming resort wear into chic evening wear. For instance, pairing a bright orange dress with sparkly silver Kolhapuris, a sequined bag, and chunky glass chandelier earrings can elevate the look. Adding fresh flowers to your hair and keeping makeup fresh and dewy with either bold lipstick or subtle eye makeup can make a significant difference. Simple kaftans can be dressed up with statement necklaces, beaded accessories, and sparkly flats or wedges for an evening out.
The summer wardrobe must-haves?
Breathable cotton garments, versatile pieces like kaftans and dresses, and a variety of accessories to mix and match. Kolhapuri chappals, statement bangles, and fresh flowers are must-haves for adding a touch of traditional elegance. Lightweight fabrics and comfortable, stylish footwear are also key components of a summer wardrobe.
As a designer, how has your journey been so far?
The journey has been filled with valuable lessons. Being an entrepreneur taught me about trust and resilience. I've learned the importance of creating garments that are not only beautiful but also relevant and meaningful. My experiences have reinforced the need to be authentic and honest in my work, ensuring that the energy and passion I put into my designs resonate with others.
How important is sustainability for you and how do you approach it?
Sustainability is a core principle of my design philosophy. I incorporate hand-woven fabrics and support local artisans by passing orders to weavers. Although it can be challenging to produce entirely hand-woven garments at affordable prices, I ensure that significant portions of the garments, like sleeves or yokes, are hand-woven. This approach helps maintain sustainability while keeping the designs accessible.
What ways have your fashion and design philosophy evolved over the years?
My design philosophy has evolved to prioritize authenticity, cultural context, and sustainability. I've shifted from merely creating beautiful garments to ensuring that my designs are meaningful, relevant, and contribute positively to the community.
Who's your fashion icon and why?
Deepika Padukone and Shweta Bachchan for their impeccable style. I also admire the timeless elegance of Salma Hayek's earlier fashion choices. Their ability to blend traditional and contemporary elements effortlessly is truly inspiring.
What're your personal fashion choices?
It is rooted in simplicity and comfort. I often wear jeans, a FabIndia kurti, carry a jhola bag, and Kolhapuri chappals. This timeless combination reflects my appreciation for traditional Indian attire blended with casual, everyday wear.
Plans with your label going forward?
Going ahead, I plan to expand my label with the launch of Goa Rani, an Indian resort wear collection that plays with vibrant colours and fun designs and caters to destination weddings. This extension will continue to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India while bringing a fresh and playful perspective to resort wear. First drop of Goa Rani will be in July.
CREDITS: Model: Riya Bhattacherjee / Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and makeup: Surojit Sarkar / Styling: Sharmistha Ghosal / Jewellery: Nouir, Zohra / Location courtesy: Hashtag Kolkata