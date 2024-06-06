This chic jewellery label’s latest collection is a head turner
Nikita Gupta’s bijoux label Amama, known for its elegantly minimalist bijouterie, has come up with an enchanting summer range called Lumina. The vibrant edit is a fusion of coloured crystals, enchanted pearls, and 22kt gold. Nikita here has seamlessly melded nature and luxury, with delicate vines adorned with heart-cut crystals that intertwine with lustrous pearls.
The exquisitely crafted pieces can work for holidays, elegant evening soirées, or parties. “With this collection, we celebrate the beauty of nature in all its splendour, infusing each piece with a sense of magic and wonder. Lumina is a reflection of the luminous energy that resides within each of us," says Nikita.
What inspired this collection?
The inspiration behind Lumina is a dazzling combination of elements that radiate charm. Drawing from the mesmerizing brilliance of crystals, the classic allure of pearls, and a generous sprinkle of bling, we intended to capture the essence of opulence and natural beauty.
How do you approach minimalist designs?
Minimalism in jewellery design has been in demand lately primarily because of the desire for timelessness. Our design approach is characterised by clean lines, dainty pieces yet statement makers with focus on the quality of the material and craftsmanship.
Is bourgeois elegance back in jewellery fashion?
Classic and timeless pieces are on the rise as people are now embracing the beauty of craftsmanship rather than fleeting trends. These days styling is all about mixing and matching different pieces to create a curated yet effortless look allowing individuals to express their personal style. Also, there is a growing interest in customised and personalised jewels like initials to add a sentimental value to the jewellery and elevate its elegance.
Your take on girl core fashion?
Although fashion is personal, the trend of girl core fashion has been a movement of empowerment and maximalism. To me, it’s not just about wearing bows, ruffles, or pastel colours, it's a celebration of strength, the power in vulnerability, and the beauty in aesthetics.
What inspires you?
As a designer, my primary source of inspiration is the urge to set trends and push the boundaries of conventional jewellery design. I am constantly driven by the desire to create pieces that not only reflect current fashion movements but also pave the way for future styles.
Your fashion icon and why?
Princess Diana has always been my ultimate fashion icon. What I admire most about her is how she effortlessly balanced her royal duties with her role as a mother, all while maintaining an impeccable sense of style. Princess Diana's fashion choices were both bold and timeless, often setting trends that are still revered today.
Price on request. On amama.in