This chic jewellery label’s latest collection is a head turner

Nikita Gupta’s bijoux label Amama, known for its elegantly minimalist bijouterie, has come up with an enchanting summer range called Lumina. The vibrant edit is a fusion of coloured crystals, enchanted pearls, and 22kt gold. Nikita here has seamlessly melded nature and luxury, with delicate vines adorned with heart-cut crystals that intertwine with lustrous pearls.

The exquisitely crafted pieces can work for holidays, elegant evening soirées, or parties. “With this collection, we celebrate the beauty of nature in all its splendour, infusing each piece with a sense of magic and wonder. Lumina is a reflection of the luminous energy that resides within each of us," says Nikita.