This designer label's summer collection has a play of colours and silhouettes
As a designer, Anushka Khanna is inspired by the rich heritage of Indian textiles and craftsmanship. The vibrant colours, intricate embroideries, and age-old techniques are a huge source of inspiration for her. “But I also find inspiration in unexpected places –It's not just about grand gestures or exotic locations; it's about the beauty we encounter every day. It's about celebrating the joy of colour and the way it can transform the way we see the world,” says the couturier, whose latest drop, To Dye For, is a vibrant ode to summer and all the beauty that comes with it.
This collection boasts a rich tapestry of colours, prints and exquisite embellishments like mirrorwork, sequins, and iridescent beads, drawing inspiration from everything around us. If you are looking for some strikingly gorgeous ensembles to turn heads in parties and occasions, these chic outfits in vivid colours will surely do the job.
What's trending in festive and wedding wear this summer?
We love the monotone lehenga looks. Even if you are opting for the classic choli and dupatta, keeping the tones in the same colour palette will create maximum impact. If you want something a little more conservative, add a long, lean embellished jacket on top.
Summer festive occasion and wedding must-haves?
Easy lightweight lehengas, slip kurtas, silk satin saris in pop colours.
Wedding styles that GenZ brides and bridesmaids are opting for?
The GenZ bride is all about individuality and self-expression. They're embracing fusion silhouettes, like lehenga skirts with cape-style dupattas, or opting for statement sharara sets, bold colour palettes, and playful prints. Bridesmaids are choosing comfortable yet stylish ensembles that complement the bride's look without overshadowing it. We're seeing a lot of mix-and-match within the bridal party, creating a more vibrant and cohesive aesthetic.
Your upcoming collection?
