This designer label's summer collection has a play of colours and silhouettes

Inspired by the vibrant streets, the cerulean summer skies, the spicy green kick of the chilli and the terracotta tones of wet mud as summer turns to monsoons, the new collection reflects the diverse flavours of our daily lives. “In To Dye For, I wanted to capture the essence of colour in everything around us. It's not just about grand gestures or exotic locations; it's about the beauty we encounter every day. It's about celebrating the joy of colour and the way it can transform the way we see the world and ourselves," says Anushka while talking about her new collection.