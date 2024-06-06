This homegrown silver jewellery label’s latest collection marries art with style
Quirky silver label Jalsaghar Calcutta is back with a unique collection, apt for your summer festive commitments. Inspired by the Tagore gharan inspired Alpona designs of Santiniketan, designer-founder Sayak Chakraborty has come up with a resplendent edit called Gauri to mark the second anniversary of his label. Named after Gauri Debi, the illustrious daughter of celebrated painter Nandalal Basu, the collection attempts at showcasing the traditional alpons motifs in its limited range of silver jewellery. Gauri Debi and her sister Jamuna Debi, were pioneers in turning Alpona motifs intrinsic to any auspicious celebration in Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati. Sayak takes us through the latest traditional jewellery trends.
What's trending in terms of jewellery this summer?
Delicate pieces for an effortlessly chic look are in. Opt for lightweight and stylish sterling silver necklaces of varying lengths and styles, such as chains, pendants, and chokers. Layering allows you to create a personalised and unique aesthetic, whether you prefer a minimalist vibe, a more bohemian-inspired look, or an ethnic look.
Layer delicate necklaces, hoop earrings, stacked rings, chic anklets, and sterling silver jewellery add a touch of glamour to any summer ensemble.
Is silver a good wedding wear choice?
Silver is undoubtedly the new gold for the contemporary bride. Today, modern brides are breaking the mould and gravitating toward silver jewellery offering versatility, affordability, and timeless beauty.
Vintage silver pieces like matha patti or maangtika, and intricate haath padma are also making a comeback, adding a touch of old-world charm to modern weddings.
The classic combination of silver with diamonds or multicoloured precious and semi-precious stones creates a radiant and sophisticated reception look too.
What are the jewellery must-haves in every woman's wardrobe?
Tops, hoops and danglers, medium and long chain with a small and big pendant, a bangle and a bracelet.
Some useful tips for festive looks?
An essential aspect of accessorising is understanding the most flattering ways to adorn yourself.
Less is more, hence go for a single, eye-catching accessory like an oversized choker or a stunning pair of earrings to make your outfit shine.
You can also adopt the maximalist opulent look by combining multiple bold and lavish accessories like layered necklaces, stacks of bangles, and elaborate maang tikkas.
Environmentally-conscious brides and fashionistas can go for the sustainable chic by choosing ethically-sourced and locally-crafted ornaments.
Which celebrity carries jewellery in the most stylish way?
Rekha, Ranveer Singh, and Swastika Mukherjee whose eclectic fashion sense and conscious choice of sustainable homegrown brands have helped boost the morale of many emerging labels.
Jewellery tips for men?
There should be a delicate balance between comfort and style. For casual gatherings, men can sport a sleek silver chain with a small pendant. For traditional occasions men can wear various prints like ajrak, batik, indigo, in cotton or linen kurta paired with silver buttons.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
By using 92.5 sterling silver, known for its durability and purity, Jalsaghar Calcutta ensures longevity and enduring beauty in each piece. Presently, we have plans of incorporating recycled silver, adding a distinctive character to each piece, and imbuing the jewellery with a story of renewal and sustainability.