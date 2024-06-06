This new fashion edit brings the charm of pashmina to festive co-ords & kurtas

Homegrown label Taroob’s latest range of festive wear, Mehfil embraces the essence of summer with a nod to age-old Pashmina designs with a range of rejuvenating motifs etched on breathable fabrics like linen, silk-linen blends, and modal.

“Mehfil embodies the spirit of tradition reborn, with a focus on breathing new life into timeless Pashmina designs," remarked Sanchit Anand, co-founder and creative director of Taroob, who takes us through the collection.