This new fashion edit brings the charm of pashmina to festive co-ords & kurtas
Homegrown label Taroob’s latest range of festive wear, Mehfil embraces the essence of summer with a nod to age-old Pashmina designs with a range of rejuvenating motifs etched on breathable fabrics like linen, silk-linen blends, and modal.
“Mehfil embodies the spirit of tradition reborn, with a focus on breathing new life into timeless Pashmina designs," remarked Sanchit Anand, co-founder and creative director of Taroob, who takes us through the collection.
Tell us about Mehfil.
The collection was conceived with the vision of bringing Taroob's signature artistry and Kashmiri designs into summer clothing. The collection features bright yet neutral colours and the fabrics are delicate yet sophisticated, making them ideal for the elegant co-ord sets for women and the timeless royal kurta and bandi sets for men.
The inspiration behind our Mehfil collection was to evoke the grandeur of royal mehfils from ancient times, reimagined for summer wear. While pashmina remains our unique selling point, we've modernized its appeal by translating traditional designs into chic, contemporary silhouettes, while preserving their rich legacy.
What are the summer festive occasion must-haves?
For women tunic and pant sets, and for men, kurta pyjama sets are must-haves for festive occasions.
Tell us how Taroob incorporates sustainability?
We use organic silks and linens for our summer collection and highly refrain from any synthetic blends as a part of our contribution sustainability.
What inspires you as a designer?
What truly ignites my passion is the concept of infusing our rich cultural art forms, such as Pichwai and Kalamkari, into our clothing and shawls, breathing life into tradition with every stitch.
Your upcoming collection?
Our upcoming collection will be vibrant festive coords, capes, and blazers for women, and kurta sets, Nehru jackets and bandhgalas for men. There will be even more intricate and interesting art placements.