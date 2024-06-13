Feel the warmth of Indian tradition and folklore in this collection
Mangalam Lalpuria, founder-designer of Kaamna, decodes their latest collection Ezlyn comprising four sustainable, aesthetic yet vibrant Madhubani stoles.
Tell us about the Ezlyn Collection
Ezlyn, dubbed as freedom, is an innate human desire, one that transcends physical boundaries and materialistic aspirations. In this collection, we seek to combine the precision of modern times with the age-old heritage art form of India - Madhubani to create stoles.
What made you seek inspiration from Madhubani?
Madhubani is a very old art form that has survived centuries of change but is not given the recognition it deserves. The central theme of Madhubani paintings has always been love and that is what caught our attention. Also, we wanted to pick an art form that highlights the intricate work done by our artisans and showcases their talents to the world.
Could you tell us the stories behind the designs?
There are four designs that Ezlyn offers. African Motif is a fusion of African culture and the Madhubani art. P-Kingdom is a very motif-heavy design that showcases the rich history and empire of ancient India. The Lotus Maze design talks about the challenges in a woman’s life. Mandala Fusion is a combination of Mandala with Madhubani.
With what attires or accessories would you pair the stoles in summer?
Pair it with a natural linen co-ord set or white linen pants and a tank top for a relaxed summer look. Complete this look by adding strappy sandals and metallic earrings. Another would be denim shorts and an off-shoulder blouse with the stole and some bangles to create a bohemian-inspired chic summer vibe.
Do you think fashion is the way forward to revive ancient art and craft?
Every fashion piece is an art in itself and the fashion industry has the power to revive the once-forgotten art forms. Through fashion, we can narrate the stories of these ancient arts to the masses, which otherwise would not be possible. It can provide hope and a means of living to the artisans who practice such art forms.
Are you working on any collection now?
We are working on a new collection that focuses more on non-clothing accessories such as handbags, clutches, wallets, etc.
Available online. Starting Price Rs 9499.