This festive collection has traditional Ajrakh prints in a modern fashion landscape
Couturier Nitya Baja’s Ajrakh Goes Boho is a heartfelt homage to the exquisite craft of Ajrakh, featuring the art of resist printing infused with a fresh boho twist. Her eponymous label has already been recognized by both the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise for its commendable efforts in supporting the artisans of the Kutch clusters in Gujarat. This edit too celebrates the art of Ajrakh in vibrant hues of moss, turmeric, sand and ecru.
The collection seamlessly blends Ajrakh prints with crochet, pearls, coins, sequin, lacework, and shells, appealing to modern, independent brides and bridesmaids who seek to make a statement while staying rooted in tradition. Interestingly, the Ajrakh with sequin work is combined with braids and tassels made out of excess fabric and beautiful handwoven crochet adds to the boho vibe.
Nitya takes us through the edit.
Tell us about the fabrics you used to achieve the sheen and the beautiful flow of designs.
Ajrakh has been printed on fabrics like cotton, gauze, modal silk, silk and georgette. They have then undergone the process of hand embroidery with pearls and sequins and crochet overlay.
What's trending in Indian festive wear this summer.
Light fluid materials and unconventional colours will be in focus.
What are the summer festive occasions you must have?
An Ajrakh lehenga with a signature pearl choli is an instant statement.
How you incorporate sustainability.
We follow a no waste policy and the entire process of Ajrakh is sustainable and environment friendly. The process is laborious but worthwhile. We even repurpose scraps and excess fabrics into ajrakh fabric braids. We follow no-plastic rule in our packaging and try to encourage our garments to be worn in more than one way.
How's the bourgeoisie style returning to fashion?
Every trend comes back! Fashion takes its full cycle and returns with a bang, with a new spirit, with a new purpose. Bourgeoise with its notoriety has been reinterpreted on international runways and has crawled into our closets as simple everyday wear. It is simple but I see our consciously fashionable audience styling it with their signature of accessorising or adding interesting individual elements.
What inspires you as a designer?
As a designer everything around you can be inspiring. It can be a mood, It can be a trip, it can be a flower, it can be a colour. My visits to Kutch and closely working with the Kutch craftsmen, witnessing the craft of Ajrakh, is what inspires me the most.
Price on request. On nityabajaj.com