This homegrown label's latest edit fuses sustainable fabrics with stylish silhouettes
Launched last year, the label MObymeet’s MO stands for My Own. The founder-designer of the homegrown brand, Manmeet Kaur, is an environmentalist at heart. And she wanted her label to reflect consciousness towards nature along with luxury, and comfort. To that end, all the outfits are made from eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, Bemberg satin, kala cotton, handloom linen, bamboo, hemp fabrics and Bemberg crush.
“It aims at creating a safe space for all women to experience luxury wear with responsibility. We want to show that style and sustainability can go hand in hand by creating timeless and durable designs transcending seasonal trends and encouraging long-term wear,” says Manmeet.
As she launched her latest collection, My Day, Manmeet takes us through the drop and more.
Tell us all about My Day.
My Day is inspired by a black and white palette, along with earthy tones such as ochre, tan, cream, and half-white. The collection incorporates a rough texture created with fabric stripes, offering a unique and tactile experience. Silhouettes include cargos, skirts, crop tops, straight trousers, tops, and dresses, reflecting a blend of utility and elegance for everyday wear.
The idea behind the collection is to foster creativity and sustainability by repurposing surplus fabrics to create vibrant and eco-friendly looks ideal for summer days.
What's trending in Western formal and party wear this summer?
Lightweight, breathable fabrics are trending, with cotton leading the way. Cotton's natural breathability keeps you cool on hot days while still maintaining a sophisticated look.
Summer party wardrobe must-haves?
Tailored trousers in lightweight fabrics, paired with versatile tops or corsets for a polished look. Elevate your ensemble with long, breathable dresses in flowing silhouettes, perfect for warm-weather gatherings. Stay stylish and cool with a curated wardrobe that combines sophistication and comfort for every occasion.
What inspires you?
My primary inspiration stems from the elegant movements and refined pursuits of those around me, each endeavouring for personal refinement and growth. With this ethos in mind, my aspiration is to craft garments that exude confidence and inspire continual evolution.
Is peplum redux back?
Absolutely! Peplums are making a stylish comeback, surprising fashion enthusiasts everywhere. This season, designers are reinventing them with flattering cuts and a diverse array of styles. Whether you're a fan of romantic dresses or prefer sleek business attire, there's a peplum waiting to elevate your wardrobe with its feminine charm and flair.
Your upcoming collection?
Next, we're crafting a collection that seamlessly integrates into every individual's wardrobe and resonates with their unique personality. You'll discover pieces that speak to you, regardless of your profession or passion.
Price on request. Available online.