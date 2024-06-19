This homegrown sari label’s SS’24 edit is an ode to boho chic & handloom art

Homegrown sari label Mrida’s latest collection Bulbul offers an exquisite range of Maheshwari handloom saris that infuses nature and artisanal methodologies of fabrics and crafts, paying homage to cultural tapestry of India.
Crafted with the finest of cotton silk, each sari from the edit has a fluid, versatile lightweight, skin-friendly feel. Featuring an array of fresh and earthy colours comprising delicate pastels, and charming hues, the range takes inspiration from the playful and social nature of the Bulbul bird, known for its spirited calls, dynamic presence and social camaraderie. “Each sari in the collection is designed to embody this joyous spirit, with a bohemian flair that appeals to the modern woman who is bold, expressive, creative, and unafraid to explore her own personal fashion expression,” says Shriya Nagi, co-founder of Mrida.
Keeping with sustainable values, the label employs hand-made block prints that showcase intricate patterns and motifs and uses organic dyes. Select pieces feature the renowned Bagh prints, a testament to brand's dedication to preserving rich Indian textile heritage while infusing it with a fresh perspective on a more contemporary visual canvas.
“This collection is our ode to the women who carry the essence of India in their stride and the spirit of modernity in their hearts. Bulbul was a term of endearment my father used for me. It was my nickname as a child, and it evoked a sense of joy and vivacity that I carry with me to this day. This collection, in many ways, is a homage to that spirit of cheerfulness and the loving memories of my childhood,” adds Shriya.