This homegrown label from Kolkata has a new summer edit, Colour Pop
Mother-daughter duo Chaitali Mondal Pramanik and Poulami Pramanik have taken their home grown label, Chitras, a notch higher with a new studio setup, along with their latest summer drop, Colour Pop. The quaint and cosy, small studio space in South Kolkata’s Picnic Garden, has a minimal look with white walls, a big mirror, some racks, and wall hangings, with their signature gamchha curtains and table covers adding the special touch. “People often look for an offline store to browse through the fabrics, especially after Covid. They want to drape a sari, look at the mirror before buying, or just sit and chat about any customisation over a cuppa. It’s a little cosy corner of our own where everything is curated with love and affection,” says Poulami. We speak with them to learn about their latest drop and more. Excerpts:
Tell us about your summer edit.
We have named this year’s summer drop as Colour Pop since it comprises checkered gamchhas, vibrant red-coloured short dresses with puffed sleeves, kimono shrugs, and pants with floral prints and jamdani motif khadi co-ord sets too.
We decided to keep things minimal yet quirky this time, hence, we chose the brightest of all colours — red. We made halter neck dresses this time with Bengal’s quintessential red gamchha, some co-ord sets with kimono shrugs, and straight pants. To keep things minimal, we tweaked our bestseller jamdani set into a jamdani co-ord set for office goers. They are chic yet very comfortable. We also launched our first hand-embroidered shirt dress.
What has been the inspiration behind the pieces?
Radhachura (Peacock flower) is a commonly grown summer flower in Kolkata, and if it can have such a fierce colour to adorn summer’s grace, why not a pop red-coloured puffed sleeve dress for a summer evening? Also, a touch of Satyajit Ray is essential in anything creative, so we designed an embroidered shirt dress, apt for a brunch, with the poster of Charulata embroidered on it.
How do you then choose the cloth pieces?
We take care of the comfort of the fabric we choose and the hue and texture. We make sure it looks soothing to the eyes, and never seems that the person wearing it has gone overboard in a hot sultry summer. For us, comfort is always the primary key.
How do you maintain sustainability in your brand?
We recycle a lot of old saris and fabrics into dresses, home decor and wearable pieces every day, and we have a separate unit operating that. This collection is called, Rong bahari, as it’s mostly about the multiple fabrics used, giving it an altogether different look. We always encourage our clients to send us their old saris, and we will be happy to get them recycled. We also make upcycled bags and wallets.
Which fabric is your favourite to work with?
Hand-block printed fabrics and gamchhas are my favourites because they give us the ultimate comfort. So, keeping that in mind, we launch a series of cotton shirts every month, which I love a lot, and that’s our favourite. It’s also because you can re-wear it in multiple ways, be it as a shrug, as a shirt, or as a layer to your dress. Also, this is the only outfit, which is practised to be a unisex one.
Tell us about your next launch.
It’s a capsule collection of hand-embroidered cotton dresses with anti-fit cuts. The outfits will be inclusive of all body types and can be worn with a pair of jeans and straight pants too.
Rs 899 onwards.
Instagram: @chitras.saaj