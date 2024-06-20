This homegrown label from Kolkata has a new summer edit, Colour Pop

A

We have named this year’s summer drop as Colour Pop since it comprises checkered gamchhas, vibrant red-coloured short dresses with puffed sleeves, kimono shrugs, and pants with floral prints and jamdani motif khadi co-ord sets too.

We decided to keep things minimal yet quirky this time, hence, we chose the brightest of all colours — red. We made halter neck dresses this time with Bengal’s quintessential red gamchha, some co-ord sets with kimono shrugs, and straight pants. To keep things minimal, we tweaked our bestseller jamdani set into a jamdani co-ord set for office goers. They are chic yet very comfortable. We also launched our first hand-embroidered shirt dress.