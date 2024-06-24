Sneaker-lovers get ready for this monsoon drop!
Internationally acclaimed designer Mark Ong (aka Mr. Sabotage) has already captured the attention of celebrities like Kobe Bryant and Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park) with innovative sneaker designs. His latest collaboration, the third edition of Monsoon Patrol with Limited Edt and ASICS Sportstyle is all set to win the hearts of the Indian sneaker lover.
With spells of rains already being welcomed in various places, it is the apt time to get a footwear refresh that has all the characteristics to deal with the monsoons. The sneakers come in cream and black colours which are a crowd favourite and can be styled in many ways. From detachable and hidden storage to translucent silicone, the shoes have them all.
We speak to Mark about the latest edit and the thought process behind it.
Excerpts:
What is the latest drop all about?
Monsoon Patrol was inspired by the weather in South East Asia, it was a theme and Mandeep of Limited Edt came up with a few years ago. This release, Gel Kayano- 14 is the third release, with the first and second being Gel Lyte 3's.
What did you keep in mind while designing?
From a design perspective, I always like to change the shoe a little. For this version, we added a pocket to the shroud and a rubber layer. One consideration was adding utility that’s in line with the Monsoon Patrol DNA while respecting the silhouette of the Gel- Kayano 14. The inspiration came from an old skate shoe that I used to own, it was called the stash pocket. I remember liking it a lot and thought that we could all use it to stash a spare key, some cash or something you never know you will need.
Do you remember your first sneaker? Tell us about it.
One of the first sneakers that I have fond memories of is a pair of Airwalk prototype tail slides that my mom got me. It has a lace-saver element, which influenced a lot of my designs. It’s the reason why the Gel Kayano has a shroud on it.
What are the latest trends in sneaker culture?
Currently, sneaker culture is experiencing a resurgence of terrace-inspired sneakers, characterised by clean designs, bold colours and a blend of sporty and fashion-forward elements. However, there's also a notable shift towards exploring other footwear styles, such as leather shoes, loafers, and dress shoes, which are being embraced by the sneaker community indicating a maturation of sneaker culture, with enthusiasts seeking to expand their footwear options beyond traditional sneakers.
What care tips would you recommend for sneakers?
The best way to prolong your sneakers is to wear them frequently to maintain the flexibility in the sole. Storing them away from sunlight will help too.
Are you working any new designs?
Yes, we are actually presenting Monsoon Patrol SS25 at Paris Fashion Week and thinking about an update in concept for the sneaker.