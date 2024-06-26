The new pre-fall collection of this global label gives your wardrobe a chic lift

The pre-fall collection of designer label Michael Kors is urban chic at its core. Right from skin-baring swimwear and cropped tank tops to oversized layers and baggier-the-better cargos, everyday dressing gets a chic overhaul.
Electric shades of dandelion and orange stand out against a neutral palette. Timeless leopard is combined with subtle allover initials to a great effect, adding visual interest to weekend-ready designs and handbags. Diaphanous georgette and smocked detailing breathe modern glamour into an otherwise classic maxi dress and skirt, and a grommeted belt amps up the edge.
This season’s suit, cut from a mid-weight fabric and offered in a citrusy hue, provides a fresh take on tailoring that’s polished enough for dinner out, but bold enough to hit the dance floor. The classic all-black suit gets a contemporary, model-off-duty update when teamed with a light-washed corset and distinctive sunglasses. A rugged field jacket adds a casual-cool element to a sequined camo dress, while an oversized crinkled moto is the perfect partner to an array of denim silhouettes.
As cooler days approach, the mood shifts to include shrunken knits and a timeless cardigan that can be utilized beyond the office. Shapely shoulder bags are crafted in supple leather, calf hair and coated canvas for everlasting appeal, while stomper boots, loafers and platform sneakers punctuate every look with a tough-luxe finish.