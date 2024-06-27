This luxe couture label has a resplendent summer bridal edit
Couturier Richa Ahluwalia’s eponymous luxe bridal couture label’s latest summer collection Ishqiyat has all the elements that underscore her design aesthetics including intricate handwork techniques such as zardosi, chikankari, and mukaish art. The designer takes us through the intricate edit.
Tell us all about the collection.
In this timeless collection, we celebrate the essence of profound and mystical love that transcends boundaries and unites souls. Each outfit is a testament to the power of love, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with the spirit of romance.
Our palette captures the many shades of love, featuring ivories and off-whites for timeless elegance, pastels for a soft, romantic feel, and vibrant reds, maroons, and oranges to represent passion and fervour. There is also classic black. The silhouettes in this collection blend traditional and modern styles, with flowing lines, intricate embroidery, and a perfect balance of volume and grace.
As a summer collection, Ishqiyat focuses on textural play to keep the designs light and airy while still rich in detail. Delicate embroideries, subtle weaves, and intricate motifs add depth and dimension to each piece made from luxe fabrics including silk, Banarasi and Chanderi.
What's trending in festive-wedding wear this summer?
Soft, muted hues like mint green, blush pink, lavender, and powder blue are popular. Lightweight fabrics such as organza, chiffon, georgette, and linen are favoured, even with heavy embroidery. Floral motifs, both printed and embroidered, add a touch of nature and romance. There’s a trend towards lighter, delicate embroidery like chikankari and subtle sequin work. Contemporary cuts and silhouettes such as asymmetrical hemlines, cape blouses, off-shoulder lehengas, and sharara sets are popular.
Statement dupattas with heavy embellishments or unique prints elevate simpler outfits, adding elegance.
While pastels rule the day, rich jewel tones like emerald green, royal blue, and deep maroon are preferred for evening functions. Bold, quirky prints inspired by nature, folklore, and abstract art bring a playful yet chic element to the outfits.
What kind of styles are GenZ brides and bridesmaids opting for?
They are embracing a more experimental approach to wedding attire, prioritising comfort and mobility, and moving beyond traditional reds and maroons to shades like pastels, metallics, and even bold neons. In terms of silhouettes and cuts, GenZ is leaning towards unique styles such as asymmetrical hemlines, cape blouses, and off-shoulder lehengas.
What inspires you?
The diversity of this land is my primary inspiration as a designer. Every region has its own unique craft, from intricate textiles to detailed embroidery, and this incredible variety fuels my creativity and keeps me going.
Upcoming collection?
It is a blend of timeless charm of Chikankari with a contemporary twist and draws inspiration from traditional craftsmanship infusing it with modern sensibilities.