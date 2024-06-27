This luxe couture label has a resplendent summer bridal edit

A

In this timeless collection, we celebrate the essence of profound and mystical love that transcends boundaries and unites souls. Each outfit is a testament to the power of love, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with the spirit of romance.

Our palette captures the many shades of love, featuring ivories and off-whites for timeless elegance, pastels for a soft, romantic feel, and vibrant reds, maroons, and oranges to represent passion and fervour. There is also classic black. The silhouettes in this collection blend traditional and modern styles, with flowing lines, intricate embroidery, and a perfect balance of volume and grace.

As a summer collection, Ishqiyat focuses on textural play to keep the designs light and airy while still rich in detail. Delicate embroideries, subtle weaves, and intricate motifs add depth and dimension to each piece made from luxe fabrics including silk, Banarasi and Chanderi.