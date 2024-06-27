This purely sustainable label drops a zero-waste line of smart summer clothing
Purely sustainable label No Nasties makes zero-waste, vegan, pure cotton and fair-trade clothing which is not only trendy but also promises to solve the climate crisis. As their new collection drops, we speak with Ruchika Agrawal, head of design of the label about that and being fashionably responsible.
Tell us all about your latest collection.
The Polka Dot zero-waste collection is made with pure organic cotton rescued and upcycled yarn and woven to size with zero-waste techniques ensuring nothing goes to waste. There are smart co-ords in black and white, and rouge and white, besides tops, halters, skirts and bags.
What inspired the collection?
We want consumers to buy the most sustainable clothing possible without compromising on their personal style. The Polka Dot Zero-Waste collection demonstrates that sustainable clothing can be cool, fun to style, and timeless.
Are all the brands who claim to be sustainable truly so?
Unfortunately, no! It's shocking how some brands make loud claims to be sustainable but have absolutely no data or certifications to back up their claim. This genre of greenwashing can easily be noticed if consumers shop more consciously. Look for information, demand transparency and ask your favourite brand more questions about where the fabric is from and what they mean when they use words like sustainability or eco-friendly. Often, only parts of their process are sustainable, like the packaging or the shipping process. A better consumer can easily find better brands to shop from. And thankfully, enough people care about this now, more than ever before.
What’s trending in casual and smart wear this summer?
Sustainability is in, cotton is in, comfort is in! Polyester is out. Unsustainable fabrics touching your skin is out. It's time to relook at what we wear, not at the cost of falling behind on trends, but at the cost of the planet, and your comfort.