This beautiful edit is inspired by mermaid-core trends
Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s luxury evening wear label Realm by Vaishali is all about rich fabrics and scintillating embellishments, seamlessly merging modern silhouettes with artisanal hand embroideries. Vaishali feels very few brands in India offer high-end provocative fashion for women and recognizing this gap, her label offers luxurious, provocative collections that allow women to make a statement without sacrificing class and glamour.
Her latest collection From the Depths embodies mermaid-core trends and she takes us through the collection details.
What’s From the Depths all about?
It is inspired by the mystical allure of mermaids and embodies the Mermaid-core trend. This line features a vibrant coral reef palette, pastels, and a plethora of iridescent and holographic effects reminiscent of sunlight dancing on the ocean's surface. Crafted from luxurious and lustrous cotton satins and silk satins, each piece is hand-embroidered with intricate sequin shapes that mimic fish and mermaid scales, adorned with colourful glass crystals reflecting the coral reef hues. The silhouettes are provocative and classy and drenched in glamour.
How different are your bridal designs?
We fill the gaps in the wedding market by providing elevated looks for in-between events, glamorous after-party Western wear, and chic bachelorette outfits for pre and post-wedding occasions. Modern-day brides want flirty, shimmering dresses for honeymoons, sundown galas, after-parties, bachelorettes, and more. We cater to brides who are mindful of their wardrobe choices and seek pieces with repeat value. Our non-traditional designs give young brides the option to repeat these pieces post-wedding on luxurious vacations, honeymoons, parties, New Year's eve, and other occasions.
You are inspired by Gianni and Donatella Versace. How do you infuse your creations with their Western design philosophy?
In an era where traditional and conservative pieces were the norm, Gianni Versace's designs stood out as glamorous, sensual, and provocative. He was passionate about empowering women to express themselves and make a statement through his creations. Versace's work is renowned for its bold use of colour, intricate patterns, cut-outs, and luxurious materials, often pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion. His combination of elegance and daring has left a lasting impact on the industry. We too try to strike a balance between provocative and classy, drenched in glamour. I create fashion that blends bold, daring elements with elegant, sophisticated details, using high-quality fabrics and luxurious embellishments. Provocative cuts and necklines are balanced with refined silhouettes to ensure a harmonious, glamorous look. Each design is infused with a feminine and chic touch, with my personal flair for elegance reflected in every piece and color palette.
What are the trends in bridal wear this winter?
Bold embellishments, modern Western silhouettes for after-parties, versatile dresses, capes and caplets.
Who's your favourite celeb fashion icon and why?
Marilyn Monroe. She embodies a flawless blend of elegance, sensuality, and femininity, and effortlessly melded glamour with allure, whether clad in her iconic white halter dress or elegant evening gowns.
Upcoming collections?
I am focusing on the modern-day bride, ensuring each piece transitions seamlessly from the excitement of her bachelorette party to the celebratory atmosphere of after-parties, and finally, to the romance of her honeymoon trousseau.