This beautiful edit is inspired by mermaid-core trends

Designer Vaishali Dahiya’s luxury evening wear label Realm by Vaishali is all about rich fabrics and scintillating embellishments, seamlessly merging modern silhouettes with artisanal hand embroideries. Vaishali feels very few brands in India offer high-end provocative fashion for women and recognizing this gap, her label offers luxurious, provocative collections that allow women to make a statement without sacrificing class and glamour.

Her latest collection From the Depths embodies mermaid-core trends and she takes us through the collection details.