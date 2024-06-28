This homegrown label’s new edit has unique fusion occasion wear in tropical colours

Designer label Asha Gautam owned by designers Asha and Gautam Gupta launches a fabulous fusion wear edit, Utopia that has innovative silhouettes in tropical colours. This exquisite line features unique ensembles like long jackets with bustiers and dhoti skirts, one-shoulder bell sleeve kurtas with shararas, and sheer kurtas with front and side slits paired with shararas.

"Designed with a young audience in mind, the collection is inspired by the vivid hues of the tropics, and showcases a stunning palette of purple, lilac, lime, pinks and blues. Luxurious fabrics such as silk, organza, and rose satin form the foundation of these creations, adorned with subtle yet captivating embroidery motifs,” says Gautam Gupta, creative director of the label.