This homegrown label’s new edit has unique fusion occasion wear in tropical colours
Designer label Asha Gautam owned by designers Asha and Gautam Gupta launches a fabulous fusion wear edit, Utopia that has innovative silhouettes in tropical colours. This exquisite line features unique ensembles like long jackets with bustiers and dhoti skirts, one-shoulder bell sleeve kurtas with shararas, and sheer kurtas with front and side slits paired with shararas.
"Designed with a young audience in mind, the collection is inspired by the vivid hues of the tropics, and showcases a stunning palette of purple, lilac, lime, pinks and blues. Luxurious fabrics such as silk, organza, and rose satin form the foundation of these creations, adorned with subtle yet captivating embroidery motifs,” says Gautam Gupta, creative director of the label.
What's the idea behind the collection?
Asha Gautam has traditionally presented collections inspired by history with a strong heritage feel. Realizing the potential for broader creative expression, we introduced Utopia as a first step toward that direction. There are innovative silhouettes such as one-shoulder bell sleeve kurtas and dhoti skirts, merging timeless elegance with modern style in luxurious textiles like silk, organza, and rose satin, and features intricate embroidery inspired by tropical flora.
What's trending when it comes to fusion wear?
Sari drapes paired with trousers, lehenga skirts with western tops, and bohemian influences featuring tassels, fringe, and floral prints are trending. Comfortable and versatile pieces, like jumpsuits with traditional prints and mix-and-match ensembles, encourage creativity and personalization.
What are the summer festive trends?
Lightweight and breathable materials such as chiffons, organzas, georgette, satin georgette, and Chanderi are highly favoured in summer. This season's trends showcase a vibrant array of bright and cheerful hues like lime, lemon yellow, and tangerine, complemented by soothing pastel tones such as peach, mint, and lavender. Prominent silhouettes emphasize comfort and elegance, featuring capes paired with lehengas or skirts, A-line anarkalis, flask-shaped kurtas, and flared shararas. Fusion-styled tops with dhotis also stand out.
Mobility and ease of movement are crucial, leading to a preference for lighter embroideries like resham, sequins, mirror work, ari-dori, gota, and beads.
What inspires you?
I grew up in Old Delhi, a wonderfully diverse area teeming with people of various faiths and cultures. The place is chaotically beautiful, filled with stunning forts, religious landmarks, narrow lanes, vintage markets, and vibrant gates. These elements, rich with history and colour, are integral to my childhood memories. I was also fortunate to travel extensively in nature with my family during my childhood, fostering a deep attachment and sensitivity toward the natural world. I draw inspiration from nature, history, landscapes, fluidity, wildlife, and vibrant colours. For me, fashion is not just about clothes but a representation of the culture, craft, conversation, and community one embraces.
Growth plans for the future?
We will be adding more segments in both labels and as well aiming at expanding our footprints in other cities. Also, we are working on our material research, recycling and upcycling processes and how to make things more responsibly.
Upcoming collections?
Our bridal collection will be launched this year along with our masterpiece saris crafted by the finest weavers of the country.