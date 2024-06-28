This new drop draws inspiration from the serene beauty of tropical landscapes and the carefree spirit of beachside living

Imagine slipping into outfits designed for tropical getaways, where every piece not only ensures comfort but also enhances your look, capturing the essence of carefree moments on sun-soaked beaches. Nautanky’s new resort wear collection, Tropicalia, celebrates the essence of such sunny escapades. The ensembles in this men’s and womenswear edit capture the magic of sunlit days and the serenity of nature.

The brand embodies a harmonious fusion of travel-inspired fashion and sophisticated luxury, catering to women with a passion for wanderlust. Specialising in unconventional prints and contemporary textiles, the founder and designer Nilesh Parashar’s designs celebrate cultural ethos through bold colours and meticulous craftsmanship. Each piece narrates a tale of adventure and exploration, blending high fashion with elegant escapism and artisanal excellence.

Talking about Tropicalia, he reveals, “It draws inspiration from the serene beauty of tropical landscapes and the carefree spirit of beachside living. Beneath endless skies where the sun weaves stories with its golden rays, the collection is born.” He envisioned flowing dresses that gracefully kiss the sand and tops that shimmer with the morning dew, encapsulating the essence of effortless beauty. Nilesh says, “The inspiration came from the desire to create garments that allow the wearer to experience the magic of nature, embracing the light and the joy of living in the moment.”