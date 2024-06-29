The latest edit from this saree brand celebrates Indian traditions and sisterhood
Banarasi saree brand Sanduk has recently dropped their new edit, Lado Rani. From gorgeous sarees to ornate, elaborate lehengas, the collection celebrates sisterhood and would be a great choice for the upcoming festive and wedding season. We speak to the designer and founder Sakshi Goel to know more about the brand.
What makes Lado Rani different from your other collections? How did you derive the name of the collection?
Lado Rani is a collection inspired by the timeless bond of sisterhood. This collection tells the story of sisterhood, weaving together tradition, artistry, and emotion into Sarees that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.
What sets Lado Rani apart is our innovative approach to combining vintage revival artistry with contemporary freshness. For the first time, we've delved deep into the rich heritage of vintage techniques, breathing new life into them while ensuring each piece feels modern and relevant.
The name Lado Rani holds a special place in our hearts, rooted in the cherished memories of my nani (maternal grandmother), who, along with her two sisters, was lovingly called Lado Rani at their ancestral home during their childhood days. This collection is inspired by their story, a beautiful testament to the timeless bond of sisterhood that resonates with real-life characters and experiences.
Tell us a bit more about the collection.
In this collection, the story of sisterhood is woven into every exquisite piece, capturing the essence of familial love and unity. From the intricate artistry of colorful bandhani sarees to the luxurious elegance of buttery soft katan silk brocades and regal banarasi lehengas, this collection is a celebration of royal beauty and sisterly love.
We offer a varied range of vibrant colours and royal handloom fabrics carved into sarees and lehengas, ensuring that each piece is not only a work of art but also a cherished heirloom. The Lado Rani collection is designed to stay in your wardrobe for generations, embodying the strength and beauty of sisterhood.
Every garment in this collection reflects our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The colourful bandhani sarees showcase meticulous artistry, while the katan silk brocades provide a luxurious feel with their soft, elegant texture. The banarasi lehengas, with their regal designs, are perfect for making a statement at any grand celebration.
Take us through the process of making a piece.
The journey to bring this collection to life has been one of dedication, hard work, and teamwork. We began this project in August 2023, pouring our hearts into every step of the process. From designing to selecting fabrics and vibrant shades, each decision was made with care and precision. It took months of effort to transform our vision into the stunning pieces you see today.
Our final designs are now ready to be produced by our skilled team. Depending on the complexity of the design and the fabric chosen, we can complete pieces within 7-10 days to a month. This ensures that each garment meets our high standards of quality and craftsmanship.
What's your idea of sustainability? How do you make your pieces sustainable?
Sustainability is at the heart of Lado Rani. When we create a saree, lehenga, or odhani, we envision its lasting impact and how it can be passed down through generations. Our brocade silk sarees, in particular, are crafted, allowing future generations to transform them into pantsuits, lehengas, and other versatile garments. By using pure fabrics, we ensure durability and timeless designs, much like how our grandmothers and mothers wore these brocade sarees during their wedding pheras—a tradition in North India. This tradition continues today, with new generations adapting these heirloom pieces while preserving their sustainable essence.
Share some tips to take care and preserve the Banarasi sarees.
Banarasi sarees are timeless treasures that can be passed down through generations if cared for properly. Here are some essential tips to help you preserve the beauty and longevity of your Banarasi sarees:
Fold carefully: Fold your Banarasi sarees neatly to avoid creases. Avoid folding along the same lines each time to prevent fabric wear and tear.
Use cotton or muslin cloth: Wrap your saree in a cotton or muslin cloth before storing it. This protects the saree from dust, moisture, and insects.
Do not hang for long periods: Hanging can stretch the fabric and cause the saree to lose its shape. Fold and store the saree flat instead.
Regular airing: Every few months, take your sarees out of storage and air them for a few hours in a shaded area. This prevents mildew and helps keep the fabric fresh.
Dry cleaning: Banarasi sarees should ideally be dry cleaned to maintain their sheen and intricate designs. Avoid frequent washing Spot Cleaning: If you need to clean a small stain, use a gentle, damp cloth to blot the area. Do not rub as it may damage the fabric.
By following these tips, you can ensure that your Banarasi sarees remain as exquisite and beautiful as the day you first wore them, preserving their legacy for generations to come.
If you were to deck up any celeb in your saree, who would that be?
Choosing just one celebrity to style our sarees is a delightful challenge, but if we must, we would be thrilled to style Aditi Rao Hydari and Alia Bhatt. Aditi embodies regal elegance, making her a perfect muse for our Banarasi sarees. Her grace and poise would beautifully complement the intricate designs and luxurious fabrics of our collection, highlighting the timeless beauty of our pieces. Alia Bhatt is incredibly talented and has a gracious charm that makes her look stunning in a saree. Her youthful energy and sophistication align perfectly with our vision of blending vintage artistry with modern relevance.
Upcoming collections.
Looking ahead, we are thrilled to introduce our upcoming Shikargah designs. This collection will feature the majestic Paithani peacock motifs, beautifully integrated onto the royal Banarasi canvas. By blending these iconic elements from different regions, we aim to craft sarees that are not only visually captivating but also tell a story of cultural unity and artistic innovation.