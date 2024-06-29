The latest edit from this saree brand celebrates Indian traditions and sisterhood

A

Lado Rani is a collection inspired by the timeless bond of sisterhood. This collection tells the story of sisterhood, weaving together tradition, artistry, and emotion into Sarees that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

What sets Lado Rani apart is our innovative approach to combining vintage revival artistry with contemporary freshness. For the first time, we've delved deep into the rich heritage of vintage techniques, breathing new life into them while ensuring each piece feels modern and relevant.

The name Lado Rani holds a special place in our hearts, rooted in the cherished memories of my nani (maternal grandmother), who, along with her two sisters, was lovingly called Lado Rani at their ancestral home during their childhood days. This collection is inspired by their story, a beautiful testament to the timeless bond of sisterhood that resonates with real-life characters and experiences.