This collection weaves tradition with modernity for the perfect outdoor wear
As summer progresses, so do occasions and weddings. Inspired by the traditional craftsmanship of India, Twamev launched its Summer Edit, perfect for outdoor occasion wear. We catch up with Creative Head Raghav Agarwal on the new collection.
What does the new Summer Edit entail?
The Summer Edit is a captivating collection that integrates the richness of Indian tradition with contemporary design elements. It is perfect for destination weddings and has a balance of intricate embroidery, opulent detailing, and luxurious embellishments such as cutdana, stone detailing, sequins and moti. The edit includes women's and men's wear, offering a cohesive and stylish ensemble for the entire family.
How does the edit blend the old-world charm with the contemporary?
It blends old-world charm with contemporary aesthetics through traditional Indian craftsmanship techniques like gota embroidery, chikankari, Parsi thread work, and dabka embroidery, paired with modern silhouettes and design elements. It incorporates layered textiles and contemporary cuts that make them suitable for modern fashion sensibilities while paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage.
What colour palettes have you used?
It features a vibrant and diverse colour palette inspired by summer's essence, including stunning sunset ombre hues that reflect the season’s lively and refreshing vibe.
What fabrics do you like to work with?
We prefer working with high-quality fabrics that provide both luxury and comfort, such as silk, satin, chinon, and net. These fabrics are chosen for their ability to showcase intricate embroidery and embellishments while ensuring that they are breathable and comfortable for wear in any weather.
The collection boasts traditional Indian craftsmanship in each ensemble. Can you enumerate your vision on that?
Our vision for incorporating traditional Indian craftsmanship into each ensemble is to celebrate and preserve the rich heritage of Indian textile arts. We aim to honor the skilled artisans and their techniques by integrating them into contemporary designs. This keeps these art forms alive and introduces them to a global audience. Moreover, it enhances the sophistication of our garments, making each piece a testament to their beautiful craftsmanship and artistic excellence.
With the sweltering heat, how do the silhouettes give room for breathing?
The silhouettes in the Summer Edit are designed with the summer temperatures in mind, so they are stylish yet comfortable. We utilise lightweight and breathable fabrics. The designs feature loose, flowing cuts that do not cling to the body, ensuring comfort and ease of movement. Plus our voluminous skirts offer ample room for ventilation, without compromising on the style quotient.
What are some of the destination wedding fashion essentials for men and women?
For women, destination wedding fashion essentials include embroidered lehengas, sarees with minute detailing and elegant anarkalis. For men, it would be modern takes on traditional attire, such as double and triple-layered sherwanis, kurta jacket sets and bandhgalas.
Price on request.