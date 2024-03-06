Exclusive: Charmee Ambavat to showcase Indigene at LFWxFDCI

NIFT Mumbai alumna Charmee Ambavat's label The Terra Tribe aims at low waste production, quality, fair wages and conscious use of resources. The brand also does not use any animal-based material in production.

Her new collection Indigene has won Charmee the prestigious INIFD GenNext award. The edit takes light cultural references from indigenous tribes of Africa and the intricately painted mud houses in rural Africa. It is an exploration of cultures people haven’t seen growing up. The collection is a blend of masculine elements with feminine nuances. Timeless versatile design is the cornerstone of her collection.

We talk with her about the same ahead of its showcase at LFWxFDCI that begins in Mumbai from March 13.