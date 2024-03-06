Exclusive: Charmee Ambavat to showcase Indigene at LFWxFDCI
NIFT Mumbai alumna Charmee Ambavat's label The Terra Tribe aims at low waste production, quality, fair wages and conscious use of resources. The brand also does not use any animal-based material in production.
Her new collection Indigene has won Charmee the prestigious INIFD GenNext award. The edit takes light cultural references from indigenous tribes of Africa and the intricately painted mud houses in rural Africa. It is an exploration of cultures people haven’t seen growing up. The collection is a blend of masculine elements with feminine nuances. Timeless versatile design is the cornerstone of her collection.
We talk with her about the same ahead of its showcase at LFWxFDCI that begins in Mumbai from March 13.
Tell us all about your winning collection.
Our winning collection that we will be showcasing at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI draws inspiration from the indigenous tribes of Africa and the intricately painted mud houses found in rural Africa. With a nomadic spirit at its core, the collection is an exploration of cultures we haven’t seen growing up.
It utilizes the finest quality organic cotton and features silhouettes that blend masculine elements with feminine nuances. Our archives from past collections come through in some newer designs, ensuring a seamless continuity with our past collections. Timeless versatility serves as the cornerstone of our collection, reflecting a harmonious fusion of cultural influences and contemporary design principles.
What's your design philosophy?
Our design philosophy revolves around minimalism, focusing on crafting elevated everyday collections with a conscious approach. My primary inspiration stems from my slow travels around the world.
Roadmap for the label in the years ahead?
We are eager to introduce our brand to a global audience, particularly as we are gaining organic traction internationally. We would also love to push our sustainable endeavors to becoming a fully carbon neutral brand.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
Oversized shirts, tank tops, a good quality pyjama denim, good old comfort tees and a pair of versatile shorts.
Your favourite fashion icon and why?
If I were to name one from the fashion industry, it would be Gigi Hadid. I admire individuals whose style exudes effortless elegance.