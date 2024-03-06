Exclusive: Designer Shimona Agrawal set to showcase new edit, HUE

Young designer Shimona Agrawal's eponymous label's latest collection HUE won her a space among the four INIFD GenNext winners and she is all set to showcase the collection at LFWxFDCI that's beginning in Mumbai from March 13.

Influenced by the art of passing down treasured garments, each piece in her collection is a modern reinterpretation, crafted to transcend seasons, echoing the sentiment of cherishing rather than discarding. An ode to timeless style and sustainable fashion, the edit incorporates several techniques to create the final products. Crafted in Varanasi from the pure handwoven silk, which was transformed into a 3D canvas by the meticulous crinkling and ironing process, the collection captures attention, and redefines contemporary luxe.

Shimona speaks with us ahead of her show in an exclusive chat about the same.