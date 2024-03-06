Exclusive: Designer Shimona Agrawal set to showcase new edit, HUE
Young designer Shimona Agrawal's eponymous label's latest collection HUE won her a space among the four INIFD GenNext winners and she is all set to showcase the collection at LFWxFDCI that's beginning in Mumbai from March 13.
Influenced by the art of passing down treasured garments, each piece in her collection is a modern reinterpretation, crafted to transcend seasons, echoing the sentiment of cherishing rather than discarding. An ode to timeless style and sustainable fashion, the edit incorporates several techniques to create the final products. Crafted in Varanasi from the pure handwoven silk, which was transformed into a 3D canvas by the meticulous crinkling and ironing process, the collection captures attention, and redefines contemporary luxe.
Shimona speaks with us ahead of her show in an exclusive chat about the same.
Tell us what's your design philosophy and what motivates you as a designer?
My design philosophy revolves around creating clothing that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional, comfortable, and involves ethical considerations. I believe that clothes should not just be items we wear, but extensions of our personalities and expressions of creativity. I'm motivated by the idea of making a positive impact on the world through fashion, whether it's by promoting sustainability, empowering individuals through style, or simply bringing joy to those who wear my designs.
In a crowd of designers, what sets your label apart?
Our unique approach to fashion lies in the innovative use of the Indian textiles challenging traditional norms and the limitations. Each product crafted is designed embracing the spirit of cherishing and passing it down to the future generations. We encourages wearers to celebrate and continue wearing these pieces, fostering a legacy that transcends time.
How do you see the women's contemporary or modern wear scene evolving in India?
It is constantly evolving, reflecting a blend of traditional aspects of fashion with global trends. Women today are increasingly seeking clothing that is not only stylish but can easily transition from day to night, work to leisure, reflecting a modern lifestyle. And I feel they are very much aware of the choices they are making and are opting for ethically made clothing.
What's your personal choice when it comes to womenswear?
I truly believe that clothes transform a certain energy to the wearer and reflect who you are. And I am a fashion lover, someone who loves to experiment with different colours, silhouettes, designs etc. There are no such set rules for the choices I make. It completely depends upon my mood and the occasion. I love draping and flaunting an Indian saree as much as I love wearing any western silhouette.
Roadmap for your label in the years ahead?
Our roadmap for the label is to create a high-quality, fashion clothing label that celebrates the unique beauty of our customers, while providing them with the highest level of quality, comfort, and style. We want to be the leading fashion label that inspires people to celebrate the present, to look and feel their best, regardless of their shape/size or their personal style.
What are the summer fashion trends this year?
This summer we can expect to see a lot of bold and vibrant colour palettes featuring comfortable chic silhouettes. Silhouettes that are more versatile and statement accessories for an added flair.
The summer wardrobe must-haves?
A pair of comfortable fit shirt and trousers.