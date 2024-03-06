Exclusive: Kolkata's Kriti Greta Singhee to showcase her designs at LFWxFDCI
30-year-old Kriti Greta Singhee is an alumna of NIFT Kolkata, and holds a Master's degree in Fashion Design from Istituto Marangoni, Milan.
Her collection Third Space-Sustainable Future focuses on flow of lines and folds in geometric patterns of mathematical art which link themselves to the concept of temporality, time, and space in the metaphysical. It's not a surprise that her unique edit won her a place among INIFD GenNext winners and a chance to showcase the collection at LFWxFDCI that begins in Mumbai from March 13.
The fabrics used are organic, sustainable and eco-friendly hand-woven natural silks, cotton silk from Fulia in Bengal. All the geometric surface textures, details and pleats of her artwork are laboriously created by hand.
Kriti fills us in with more details about the same.
Your collection plays on the concept of space and time and metaphysics. What was the idea and philosophy behind the collection?
Our S/S 24 collection titled "Third Space - Sustainable Future," which we will be showcasing at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI delves into the interplay of lines, folds, and pleats in geometric patterns inspired by mathematical art. These elements intricately connect to metaphysical concepts of temporality, time, and space. Ethereal geometry, the mystical tapestry of mathematical art and design, serves as the primary inspiration for the collection.
In geometry, a 3D space is a mathematical construct requiring three coordinates to determine the position of a point, calling it the Euclidean space of dimension three which models physical space. The collection aims to bridge the physical with the metaphysical, illustrating how space and time are fundamentally linked. They complement each other, providing meaning and serving as fundamental aspects of architecture. While width, length, and depth represent spatial dimensions, time serves as the fourth dimension. Time activates space, encompassing the physical world as we perceive it. Architecture is encountered and understood through one's presence in space, despite its impermanence. To access the transcendental aspects of the internal world, made evident through the external, temporality offers valuable insights into how we perceive both dimensions more concretely. Temporality holds significance not only in architecture but also in Sufism.
To be in sync with the collection's idea, how did you execute the designs of the silhouettes?
We employed a meticulous creative process. Each silhouette, whether it's the deconstructed pants with detachable pallus or the menswear shirt jacket, is crafted using a variety of materials and surface patterns to imbue modern and innovative design elements. The aim was to repurpose and reinvent key silhouettes such as the saree or men's kurta, allowing wearers to style them in multiple and interchangeable ways. Embracing a capsule collection format, our silhouettes offer a diverse array of stunning options tailored to accommodate various voices, style preferences, and utility needs.
What motivates you as a designer?
My design philosophy is rooted in creating meaningful clothing that pays tribute to our heritage and culture in the changing contemporary world, while also being sustainable and conscious of environmental impacts and climate change.
What do Indian females prefer when it comes to their clothes?
Indian women are embracing unconventional choices and fresh styles that reflect their unique personalities. They seek diverse clothing options, from chic dresses to sleek pantsuits, for various occasions, brightening up their wardrobes with confidence and style.
What's your personal choice when it comes to womenswear?
I prefer fresh contemporary styles that are chic and modern, ranging from form-fitted dresses to jumpsuits and sleek pantsuits to blazers or light dresses catering to occasions. Comfort and well-tailored fit along with chic effortless style is my personal choice.
Roadmap for the label in the years ahead?
The label envisions reinventing innovative techniques, textiles, and designs in both womenswear and menswear categories while honoring heritage and craftsmanship. Sustainability and relevance in the modern world remain central to our vision.
What are the summer fashion trends this year?
The key summer trends for colour would be muted tones with white blending into various colour palettes. Material trends include uniquely textured and innovative surfaces and artisanal craftsmanship which are the pièce de résistance details to be seen along summer shirts and dresses. Comfort fits with loosened volumes and stylised silhouettes as well as corsets with high rise trousers and deconstructed dresses for womenswear would be the staples. Bandhgalas for menswear styled with silk pants or pleated shirt jackets paired with stylized and tapered jodhpur breeches would be trending. Tailored utility jackets, fitted blazers with loose wide legged silk trousers and pants can also be good investments for summer.
What are summer wardrobe must-haves?
Summer wardrobe must-haves include versatile dresses, reversible pleated skirts, dressy tops with tailored pants, and lightweight blazers for both women and men, featuring soft colors, metallic tones, and sheer whites.
Your favourite fashion icon and why?
Coco Chanel is my favorite fashion icon because she created everlasting classic styles and focused on comfort. Apart from loosening waistlines and freeing women’s bodies, she revolutionized the woman's suit, created the LBD (little black dress), and radically updated the way society viewed women, all while prioritizing comfort and elegance.