Exclusive: Kolkata's Kriti Greta Singhee to showcase her designs at LFWxFDCI

30-year-old Kriti Greta Singhee is an alumna of NIFT Kolkata, and holds a Master's degree in Fashion Design from Istituto Marangoni, Milan.

Her collection Third Space-Sustainable Future focuses on flow of lines and folds in geometric patterns of mathematical art which link themselves to the concept of temporality, time, and space in the metaphysical. It's not a surprise that her unique edit won her a place among INIFD GenNext winners and a chance to showcase the collection at LFWxFDCI that begins in Mumbai from March 13.

The fabrics used are organic, sustainable and eco-friendly hand-woven natural silks, cotton silk from Fulia in Bengal. All the geometric surface textures, details and pleats of her artwork are laboriously created by hand.

Kriti fills us in with more details about the same.