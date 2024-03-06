Exclusive: Rohitash Notani’s label Rosani to unveil Anima & Animus at upcoming LFWxFDCI

The March edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI to be held in Mumbai from March 13 onwards, will see a fresh set of four emerging designers showcasing their collections on ramp. The INIFD Presents GenNext winners include the talented couturier Rohitash Notani.

An alumnus of the IED Milan, 40-year-old Rohitash’s label Rosani focuses on the juxtaposition between the rigidity of conventional masculinity and the sensuality that’s traditionally associated with feminine energy.

His collection Anima & Animus is a juxtaposition between the

rigidity of conventional masculinity and the sensuality that is traditionally associated with feminine energy. The collection revolves around work wear and uniform fabrics featuring cotton drill, combined with a mix of embroidered materials.

As he gears up for the big show, Rohitash fills us in with all the details of the collection.